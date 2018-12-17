Money falls from the top of a building in one of Hong Kong’s poorest neighbourhoods – sparking a frenzy below

Banknotes were thrown down from a building in Hong Kong on Dec 15. Facebook screenshot / Hoyee Lau

For a while on Saturday afternoon (Dec 15), it rained money somewhere in Hong Kong.

Banknotes floated down from a building at one of Hong Kong’s poorest neighbourhoods – Fuk Wa Street, Sham Shui Po.

It caused a frenzy below as passers-by eagerly tried to grab the notes with their outstretched arms.

Videos still making the rounds on social media show around six men on the roof of a subway exit picking up those notes.

It appears as though the notes were thrown from the roof of a building.

Photos on social media show that the notes were of the HK$100 (US$12.80) denomination.

Police officers were deployed to the scene after receiving reports of someone distributing money at the neighbourhood, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). They reportedly told people not to pick them up.

Officers at the scene had collected around HK$5,000 (US$639.90), according to the report.

A live video on Facebook page Epoch.Cryptocurrency – a page that promotes cryptocurrency – showed a man in a black hoodie announcing in Cantonese, that it was “FCC’s big day in announcing the trading race” with a smile on his face.

“I hope everyone here will pay attention to this important event… (I) don’t know whether any of you will believe money can fall from the sky,” said the 24-year-old.

After his speech, he turned around and walked off, revealing a black bow slung across his body.

A bow can be seen slung across his hoodie. Facebook screenshot / 幣少爺-新世代礦業

The audience cheered as the camera panned up to a building where money started fluttering down.

According to SCMP, the man is believed to be the owner of Epoch Cryptocurrency. He is widely known online as “Coin Young Master” and his real name is Wong Ching-kit. A search of company records showed that Wong owns a firm called Coin’s Group.

In a Facebook video posted shortly after the stunt, Wong claimed he was “robbing the rich to help the poor”.

In his post, he also asked people watching the video where else in the city they would like to see the “strange phenomenon”.

A day later (Dec 16), Wong arrived in Sham Shui Po in a Lamborghini sports car in preparation for another stunt. He stepped out holding a stack of HK$500 bills, Ming Pao reported.

But he was detained at 4pm by the police, reported SCMP.

He broadcasted that live on Facebook as officers detained him inside the back of a police van.

“I was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division,” Wong said to the camera with a smile.

He then stopped filming after police told him he could face an extra charge of obstructing officers carrying out their duties.

Chief inspector Kevin Chong Kiu-wai later said Wong was arrested for disorderly conduct in a public place, SCMP reported.

The chief inspector also reportedly said that the police believed Wong was behind the stunt on Saturday, adding that more arrests could be made.

“This incident could have been concocted by more than one person,” Chong was quoted.

When asked if those who picked up money could have broken the law, Chong was quoted: “I cannot say if they had broken the law or not, it will be one line of the police’s inquiry.”

Though many grabbed the money that fell from the sky on Saturday, they were soon told by police to hand it over.

Chong reportedly added that the public should hand over found property to police, or risk breaking the law.

