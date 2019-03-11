Money20/20 Asia’s featured speakers share 2019 FinTech Forecast

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – March 11th, 2019 – Money20/20 is the world’s leading platform where the Financial Services, Payments and FinTech community connect and create the future of money. The Asian edition – Money20/20 Asia will bring over 300 industry leading speakers to reveal their top company strategies, share unique opinions on the hottest topics and predict the future trends.

The entire industry is eager to see what industry-shaping trends, new technologies and innovation will define 2019. Money20/20 Asia has released six FinTech forecasts and predictions from some of their featured speakers, which provides a taste of what the global audience will learn from the event.

Sreeram Iyer, COO, Institutional Banking at ANZ Banking Group provided his banking perspective on the long-standing industry topic — blockchain applications.

“Though not a commonly-held view, Corporate & Institutional Banking will certainly witness the maturity, practical adoption, and benefit-realisations of *private* Blockchain applications and gear up for traction in 2020. These will have significant customer experience improvements and internal productivity gains – not only in Trade, but in Lending & Global Markets alike.” Sreeram Iyer will join the Panel Session ‘The incumbents’ response’ at 12.10pm on 20th March.

Jakub Zakrzewski, General Manager, APAC from one of the strongest challenger banks, Revolut, shared his insider view on the key elements to strengthen the competitive advantages of challenger banks in 2019.

“A big trend to look out for in 2019 will be the increased use of automation, machine learning and AI, which will enable banking challengers to automate, accelerate and improve the quality of their decision-making. This will help them across the business, but particularly when it comes to tackling financial crime faster and far more accurately than outdated, manual processes” Jakub Zakrzewski will join the Panel Session ‘Fintech challengers’ at 3.50pm on 20th March.

Nilanshuk Haldar, Head of Financial Services Partnerships, APAC at Amazon Web Services shares his point of view on financial cloud technology adoption in Financial Services.

“Financial institutions are adopting the cloud to innovate at the speed of fintech startups, and to ensure greater security, flexibility, and the ability to scale up as needed efficiently and quickly. In 2019, expect many more incumbents and challenger banks to run critical parts of their business – and sometimes their entire infrastructure – on the cloud.” Commented by Nilanshuk Haldar will speak in the Session titled ‘When to move to the cloud? Business cases and implementation hurdles’at 4.25pm on 20th March.

Dr. Kfir Bar, Chief Scientist at Basis Technology predicted blockchain and cryptocurrencies impact in Financial Services in 2019.

“The future is uncertain for blockchain and cryptocurrencies in financial services. There’s no doubt digital value protocols, distributed ledgers, and smart contracts have a compelling hypothetical value proposition for the industry, but real-world applications have been noticeably lacking. I think they can have a significant impact, but it’s hard to predict what it will be.” Dr. Kfir Bar will speak on Panel Session ‘Are we using it right? Learnings from (perceived) AI applications in financial services’ at 3.55pm on 19th March.

Theodora Lau, Founder at Unconventional Venture commented on predicted Fintech & Bank partnerships in 2019.

“2019 is the year of autonomous banking – when we move from insights to action. The winners will be those who leverage emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics to become truly trusted advisor for their customers — automating their day-to-day finances and empowering them towards a more financially secure future.” Theodora Lau, Founder at Unconventional Venture who will be moderating ‘Reverse Pitch: Why you (fintech) should take my money (VC)! ‘ at 4.20pm on 19th March; and Case study: HSBC and Google Cloud at 4.05pm on 20th March.

James Lloyd, Asia-Pacific FinTech Leader at EY shared his view on the 2019 trend of FinTech and TechFin partner ecosystems.

“The emergence of digital “challenger” banks is a global trend. Taking learnings from other markets and inspired by the success of major “TechFin” players in China, platform-enabled challengers in Asia-Pacific are likely to be among the most innovative – creating and participating in partner ecosystems extending beyond finance into such areas as retail, transportation, travel, and telecommunications.” James Lloyd will speak in his session titled ‘The evolution of the challenger bank model’ at 3.30pm on 20th March; Session ‘Platform challengers’ at 4.20pm on 20th March; Session ‘Hong Kong Virtual License Status Check’ at 5pm on 20th March and Session ‘Building a bank from scratch’ at 2.40pm on 21st March.

Money20/20 Asia's full agenda features over 300 of the world's leading innovators delivering expert insights into the critical themes and developments on how businesses and people spend, manage, save, borrow, share and protect money. Curated by independent industry experts, the agenda runs across 3 full days and 6 unique stages and will give businesses the knowledge and tools they need to prepare for tomorrow's Financial Services marketplace.





On 19-21 March 2019, Money 20/20 Asia will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. You’ll get access to real-life case studies, insights, stories of successes and failures, workshops and more that will enable you to understand the ways in which you can evolve your business to grow across Asia and beyond. Find out more on https://asia.money2020.com/

