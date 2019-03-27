‘If f—ing only’: Monica Lewinsky comments on how different her life would be if the Starr report had been handled like the Mueller report.

caption Monica Lewinsky at the 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in February 2019. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monica Lewinsky joked about how her life would be different if Kenneth Starr’s investigation into former President Bill Clinton had been handled like Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump and Russia.

Independent counsel Kenneth Star investigated Lewinsky’s affair with former President Bill Clinton when she was a White House intern in the 1990s.

Starr’s 463-page report, which featured graphic details of alleged sexual encounters between Clinton and Lewinsky, was published online in full.

Mueller’s report has been kept tightly under wraps, with the public only seeing Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of it.

Monica Lewinsky weighed in on the release of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report by comparing it to what she faced in the 1990s with then-President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky, a former White House intern, was a central figure in Clinton’s 1998 impeachment hearing after independent counsel Kenneth Star investigated her affair with the president as part of his probe.

While Starr's 463-page report, which featured graphic details of the relationship between Clinton and Lewinsky, was published online in full, Mueller's report has been kept tightly under wraps, with the public only seeing Barr's four-page summary of it.

Lewinsky ridiculed the process on Twitter after USC law professor Orin Kerr speculated what would have happened if Starr’s report had only been provided to Clinton’s attorney general, Janet Reno.

“If. F-ing. Only,” Lewinsky tweeted.

Starr’s report was made public after a House vote of 363 to 63 in favor of releasing it, according to The Daily Beast.

Lewinsky was publicly ridiculed as a result of the Clinton scandal and has since become an advocate against cyberbullying.

People on Twitter celebrated her response to the Mueller report.

The way you have handled yourself all these years is quite literally unbelievable. Props to you, who has shown remarkable poise through a nation throwing a shitstorm at you. And now you’re using your platform to empower others and defend other victims… what class ???????????????????????? — I’m Just Dan D (@Just_DanD) March 27, 2019

Monica owns twitter every damn time and im here for it. ???? — bristow72 (@bristow72) March 27, 2019

Pretty sure you just won tweet of 2019. — Blake Crothers (@BrotherCrothers) March 27, 2019

Damn straight. The movie rights were practically sold before it was off the copy machine. ???? — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) March 27, 2019

You go, Monica! — Resistance is Duty (@pseudosudio) March 27, 2019

Humor and grace under fire look exactly like this. #Grace https://t.co/EBfe18whhn — Stacy Laclé (@pennyante_Plato) March 27, 2019

Democrats have pushed for the Mueller’s report to be released following Barr’s summary of the years-long investigation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday that Barr is planning to send the Mueller report to the White House before the public sees it.

He said Barr told him it could take “weeks, not months,” to make a version of Mueller’s final report public.