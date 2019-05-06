16 of Monica’s most iconic outfits on ‘Friends’

caption Monica has worn a lot of fun outfits on “Friends.” source NBC

When she wasn’t wearing her chef uniforms, Monica Geller from “Friends” wore a lot of different outfits.

From monochromatic, casual outfits to colorful dresses, Monica’s style is quite timeless.

Some of Monica’s most memorable outfits included sweaters, heeled boots, or slim-fit jeans.

“Friends” is an iconic television series that has featured some pretty memorable outfits.

Although Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, often comes to mind in terms of the most stylish one on “Friends,” each character had a unique wardrobe designed to fit his or her personality.

Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox, is no exception. As a professional chef, Monica had to adhere to a strict dress code at work but when the apron came off, Monica donned a sleek yet down-to-earth wardrobe that can still be appreciated today.

Here are some of the best and most memorable outfits Monica Geller wore on “Friends.”

Monica stunned in a formal red gown at her brother’s wedding.

caption The dress was simple. source NBC

Although she was mistaken for Ross’s mother in this outfit, she did happen to impress Chandler, who would later fall in love with her. Monica’s wardrobe included a lot of deep-red pieces and they make her dark hair pop.

Her bridesmaid dress for Phoebe’s wedding was elegant.

caption She didn’t choose the dress but she rocked it anyway. source Warner Bros.

Although Phoebe was the star of her winter wedding, Monica’s shimmering ensemble still turned heads. Well, perhaps it was her harsh management style that drew attention, but she did manage to rock the combination of a parka and a formal gown.

Monica oftentimes wore fitted jeans with a bulky top.

caption The look was quite cozy. source NBC

Her simple sweater-and-jeans combo is still popular today. Once again, Monica wore a bit of red and kept her accessories quite minimal.

Monica was an expert at balancing bold colors with neutrals.

caption She paired yellow with beige. source Warner Bros.

Although she didn’t wear them often, bold colors sometimes appeared in Monica’s wardrobe. She paired this vibrant yellow dress with a neutral, beige coat.

Monica embraced cute, casual, and comfortable while sipping coffee at Central Perk.

caption She paired overalls with white sneakers. source Warner Bros.

While hanging out with her brother and friends at the coffee shop, Monica looked effortlessly cool with loose denim overalls, a form-fitting red T-shirt (a color we see her wear again and again), and bright white sneakers.

Monica’s patterned dress was simple but fun.

caption Her friends had some more colorful looks. source NBC

Once again, Monica kept her look simple with a black-and-white patterned dress and minimal accessories.

Monica’s all-black ensemble is still a great causal look.

caption Monica wore a lot of black. source NBC

Is there anything more fashionable than wearing all black? Even in a casual outfit, Monica looked stylish in a black tank top, slim-fit black jeans, and black, glossy heels.

Although velvet is trendy today, Monica rocked a full-black, velvet set years ago.

caption The outfit is quite dark. source Warner Bros.

Velvet can be tough to style but Monica kept her look elegant while at a formal event with her millionaire date. She paired the dark, velvet set with a statement necklace and patterned handbag.

In preparation for engagement pictures with Chandler, Monica wore tall, heeled boots with a red-orange skirt and blouse.

caption Once again, she wore heeled boots. source NBC

The mid-length skirt and tall leather boots are fun and simple and the bright top and skirt are a playful take on the monochromatic trend.

Monica layered a sleeveless dress over a long-sleeved top to create an outfit appropriate for a cold, NYC winter.

caption She made layers work. source Warner Bros.

Like a true New Yorker, Monica wore layers to bear the cold winter weather. She paired a light-gray sleeveless dress with a dark, long-sleeved top.

The contrast is eye-catching, the outfit is functional, and the dress is ideal to wear year-round with this simple style trick.

This monochromatic outfit is chic and timeless.

caption Monica wore a lot of gray. source NBC

Sporting simple all-gray pieces, Monica’s outfit was functional and comfortable.

Her outfit consisting of a cropped sweater and floral skirt is still timeless.

caption Monica doesn’t wear much color. source NBC

Perhaps one of her most popular outfits, Monica’s cropped, beige sweater and tan, floral-print circle skirt created a look that was fun and minimally accessorized.

Monica wore pastels and neutrals to Rachel’s baby shower.

caption The dress was baby-shower appropriate. source NBC

Monica changed up her look by opting for this pastel shift dress. It had neutrals mixed into the pattern and she paired it with a few simple accessories, including a watch.

Many of Monica’s casual looks had a professional edge.

caption She wore this to the hospital when Rachel was giving birth. source NBC

A simple white blouse and black slacks are a casual look for Monica. She wore this when Rachel gave birth to Emma.

Monica looked timeless in her sophisticated wedding gown.

caption She kept her wedding look simple. source NBC

It’s no surprise that Monica’s wedding dress was both simple and practical. She also kept her hair minimally styled. The gown’s basic silhouette is timeless.

Monica wore a lot of monochrome looks.

caption She wore all brown. source NBC

Once again, Monica paired heeled boots with a monochrome look. Her brown turtleneck, midi-length skirt, and leather boots are perfect for autumn.