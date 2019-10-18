Monica Lewinsky says prison tattoos inspired her latest anti-bullying PSA

caption Monica Lewinsky is pictured attending the Webby Awards in May 2019. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards

For a third year in a row, Monica Lewinsky has partnered with advertising agency BBDO to release a public service announcement on bullying.

This year’s ad follows the internal struggle of a teenage girl who slowly starts to unravel as she receives more and more bullying text messages.

Lewinsky said she was inspired by the idea of prison tattoos, as a physical manifestation of experiences and how bullying may not always be as easy to see.

Monica Lewinsky found some unlikely inspiration for her latest anti-bullying PSA – prison tattoos.

For the third year in a row, Lewinsky partnered with ad agency BBDO to produce a PSA for October’s anti-bullying month.

This year’s ad starts with a teen girl sitting in front of the TV, while an ominous news report plays about a “mysterious virus sweeping the country.”

The commercial proceeds to show the girl getting sicker and sicker, until she’s eventually rushed to the hospital, while doctors try to revive her on a gurney.

Viewers are then given a number to text to watch the ad again, this time with an informative addition – the content of the text messages she kept receiving throughout the clip. It’s revealed that the girl was being bullied and suggests that she tried to commit suicide because of it.

“Some epidemics are hard to see,” the PSA concludes.

‘We have a tendency in our society to not pay as much attention to emotional distress as we do physical distress’

In an interview with Insider on Thursday, Lewinsky said that when she first sat down with BBDO creatives about the ad, she was inspired by prison tattoos, and how they can symbolize a certain experience that a prisoner has had (like cobwebs, for example, which symbolize a long prison sentence, according to Refinery 29).

“I was really intrigued by this idea of prison tattoos and how they’re sort of like this external communication of other experiences. And so from there we ended up really wanting to ask this question, ‘Is there a way to externalize the internal experience of cyber-bullying?'” Lewinsky said.

Hence the focus on the physical effects the girl suffers throughout the ad, which makes it seem as though, initially, she has caught a virus.

“I think the thing with cyber-bullying is that it spreads and it infects people, but we can’t see that emotional pain that someone’s going through. And so it can be possible to overlook it,” Lewinsky told Insider.

She added: “I think we have a tendency in our society to not pay as much attention to emotional distress as we do physical distress. You know, if you started to bleed, you would get up and go get a Band-Aid. If you started to feel sad, you might push your feelings away.”

caption A still from the PSA, which was ad agency BBDO created pro bono. source The-Epidemic.com

Cyber-bullying’s ‘patient zero’

Tying into the theme, Lewinsky in the past has described herself as cyber-bullying’s “patient zero,” since the revelation of her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998 coincided with the rise of the internet.

Bianca Guimaraes and Roberto Danino, the creative directors on the campaign, told Insider they wanted people watching the PSA to see how they could miss someone being bullied.

“We realized that teens are underestimating the level of harm associated with cyber-bullying and wanted to show how online actions have real life consequences,” Guimaraes said. “One of the reasons is because it happens behind a screen and because people suffer in silence. That’s why we took this misdirect approach.”

Danino added that it was a pleasure to work with Monica for the third year in a row.

“Working with her has been great ever since the day we first met her … you can just tell she’s very down to earth, super articulate, and really, really, really, just cares about this cause. And that’s because she’s experienced it herself,” Danino said.

He added: “It’s pretty inspiring what she’s been able to do. Most people would never want to be in the public again but she’s taken this experience, drawn from it and really come out to defend other people who have gone through it.”