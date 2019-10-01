Montana is digging out of a September snowstorm that dropped up to 4 feet of snow

Parts of Montana were hit by a “historic” snowstorm this weekend, dropping as much as four feet of snow in parts across the state.

Out-of-season snowstorms aren’t rare for the area, but meteorologist Ray Greely called this storm “unheard of” for September or October.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls is still predicting below freezing temperatures for areas across the state, and the Washington Post reported more snow could be falling this Friday.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Winter arrived a bit early this fall for Montana, where a historic snowstorm covered parts of the state in up to four feet of snow this weekend.

The biggest snowfall took place in the small town of Browning with 48 inches, the Washington Post reported.

Nancy Feakes was kind enough to share this picture of her neighbor's house completely covered in snow in East Glacier. This storm just will not quit! #mtwx #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/YivK22O4aR — Brady Brewster – NBC Montana (@BradyNBCMT) September 29, 2019

“All roads in and out are blocked or pretty bad,” Browning Police Department dispatcher Remington Boushie told the Post. Boushie also noted that people were expecting 15 to 36 inches of snow.

“So even if we had prepared for the worst, we still got it worse than that,” he said.

Montana was still under emergency conditions Monday morning, NPR reported.

And your leader so far: Browning, MT with FOUR FEET of #snow as of 4:30 PM MT and it's still snowing. ???? from Mina Kipp whose husband dives and disappears is 6'4". That's some serious drifting!#snowfall#mtwx pic.twitter.com/uKwWxwKDAq — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 30, 2019

“With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans, and our top priority is making sure that happens,” Montana Gov. Steve Bullock told CNN.

In Great Falls, Montana’s third-largest city, the snow was record-breaking at 19.3 inches – second only to one other two-day snow total in the city in any month of the year, recorded in April 2009, NPR reported.

But these spring or fall snowstorms aren’t irregular for this part of the country. Nine of the 10 biggest two-day snowfalls in Great Falls didn’t happen during “winter”, the Post reported.

Greely told the Post that most of the craziest snow events happen in the spring due to the amount of moisture in the air, which isn’t as available in the winter months. Still, he called this storm “unheard of” for September or October.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees Fahreinheit or colder across counties including Cascade, Glacier, and Teton.

Sunburst Montana I think dinner will be inside tonight pic taken by Linda Burley #mtwx pic.twitter.com/kDMqEhzbcw — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) September 29, 2019

Over a foot of snow fell in parts of northeastern Washington as well – hitting Spokane with the city’s first September snowstorm since 1926. Portland, Oregon, also had wind damage from gusts up to 55 mph, USA Today reported.

The Post reported that by Friday of this week, the forecast calls for more snow showers in Montana.

But it looked like many Montanans were taking it in stride: