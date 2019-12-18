The creative director of Montblanc says high-end brands no longer define what luxury means for the consumer — and that’s a good thing

source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for MONTBLANC

Luxury just isn’t what it used to be – and that might be a good thing.

At a November event in New York City, Montblanc Creative Director Zaim Kamal spoke with Business Insider about the changing look and concepts behind luxury in 2019.

Kamal, a native of Pakistan who has spent the last three decades based in London, came onboard as the legendary maison’s creative director, overseeing the design of Montblanc’s accessory lines, in 2013. Prior to that, he was the vice president of corporate branding and communication at Swarovski. He initially began his career in fashion design (inspired by his mother, who was a fashion designer) and worked for Vivienne Westwood before transitioning over to accessory design.

Montblanc recently announced its collaboration with The Webster, a luxury multibrand retailer that originated in Miami, where its flagship location was a hotel.

The product that resulted from the collaboration is the Montblanc x The Webster Stationery Set. It includes The Solitaire Fountain Pen with The Webster’s official Pantone pink color ink bottle and a calf-leather fine stationery notebook printed with The Webster’s Flamingo Logo – and it retails for $1,655 exclusively at The Webster.

Kamal described the initial challenge of trying to bring together two design aesthetics that initially seemed very disparate – “Montblanc being very strict and straight-lined and black and white and the Webster coming from Miami and being very colorful.”

source Montblanc x The Webster

In the end, the creative director describes the resulting pink-toned version of the Meisterstück, Montblanc’s classic writing instrument, as “a collaboration born out of trying to merge two things together that on a first look wouldn’t merge.”

Montblanc’s product offerings have changed over time in response to customers’ needs

caption The Montblanc Meisterstück Diamond writing instrument sits in its case at Harrods on May 4, 2010 in London, England. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Montblanc

While Montblanc is best known for its high-end writing instruments, the Hamburg-based company introduced leather goods in 1926, Kamal told Business Insider. In 1996, it began producing luxury watches.

“It’s also very important that we do these things based on what the client wants,” Kamal explained when asked whether the company would continue to expand its portfolio of luxury goods. “The reason why Montblanc has been so successful since [its founding in] 1906 is that we always remained relevant in the perception of our clients, because we gave them the tools they needed to go through their daily lives. Those needs are always changing. So the more needs change, the more we will adapt and we will align with that.”

Kamal also noted that there’s been in a change in how the brand’s consumers interact with trends. When he worked in fashion design, “every six months we came out and said ‘in six months’ time, you will be wearing this and these are the colors.'” Now, however, he says that clients are just as capable of keeping up with and even determining trends.

“Rather than being instructive, what we do [at Montblanc] is we listen and then we guide,” Kamal said. “The role [of the retailer] is different now. So we take on board what [customers] want, and rather than saying ‘this is how you have to do it,’ it’s more like a suggestion. So, ‘this is how Montblanc would do it.’ And then the choice is with [the] client.”

Montblanc’s role in an evolving luxury market

source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

While Montblanc isn’t specifically doing anything to attract younger consumers – like millennials and the rising Gen Z workforce – Kamal maintains that the maison has remained successful and always attracts new clients “because we always have a product that is relevant at some stage of our client’s life.”

“Do we speak to a 16-year-old? No. But to a 16-year-old who turns 20? Yes,” he explained, noting that the boundaries between the professional and personal have changed in the modern world, thereby changing what functions are required of a Montblanc piece. “Nowadays, you see somebody on the street and they’re carrying a duffle bag or a tote bag, and you don’t know whether she is going to a meeting, or going for lunch, or going to travel to the airport.”

In Kamal’s view, luxury itself “has actually never changed.” Rather, it has become more clear that definitions of luxury are personally and individually determined, and it’s up to the buyer to choose which maison’s style and brand of luxury most closely align with their values.

“People are redefining their own sense of luxury, and everybody’s sense of luxury is different,” the design director told Business Insider. “I think this is the biggest change in luxury today – that it’s not a few maisons dictating to the general public, saying ‘this is what luxury is.’ Nowadays, you’re immersed in it, and you kind of pick and choose what you want to make it luxury.”

“The biggest change is that now we not only as individual people but also as maisons define our own sense of luxury … which I think is fabulous,” he continued.