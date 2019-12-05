The Montgomery Bus Boycott kicked off 64 years ago today. See startling photos of the boycott that jump-started the civil rights movement

caption African Americans walk to work instead of riding the bus during the third month of an eventual 381-day bus boycott, Montgomery, Alabama, February 1956. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

The Montgomery Bus Boycotts in Alabama lasted 381 days, from December 5, 1955, until December 20, 1956.

The boycotts were launched after Rosa Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger.

Approximately 40,000 African-American bus riders boycotted the bus system on the first day of the protest.

The boycott was so successful that organizers continued it until local government integrated the bus system.

The Montgomery Bus Boycotts brought national attention to the civil rights movement and made Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., household names.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Montgomery Bus Boycotts launched 64 years ago, on December 5, 1955, establishing a year-long, pioneering protest in the civil rights movement that made Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., household names.

Days before the protest began, Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955, while commuting home on Montgomery’s Cleveland Avenue bus after she refused to vacate her seat for a white passenger.

The local NAACP and Women’s Political Council (WPC), a group founded in 1946 by young black women who had long pushed for civil rights in Montgomery, circulated flyers calling for a boycott to start on December 5, the day Parks would be tried in court.

Tens of thousands of African-American bus riders boycotted the transportation system on December 5, and the protest was so successful that they agreed to continue doing so until the city met their demands.

The boycott lasted 381 days, ending on December 20, 1956, when the Supreme Court ordered Montgomery to integrate its bus system.

The Montgomery Bus Boycotts brought national attention to the civil rights movement across the United States that continued through the 1960s.

Here’s a look back at the Montgomery Bus Boycotts.

Rosa Parks, a seamstress from Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested on December 1, 1955, for not vacating her bus seat for a white passenger.

caption American Civil Rights activist Rosa Louise McCauley Parks pictured in her booking photo taken at the time of her arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white passenger on December 1, 1955. source Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Source: History.com

She was fined $10 plus $4 in court fees for the crime.

caption Rosa Parks being fingerprinted after her refusal to move to the back of a bus to accommodate a white passenger kicked off the bus boycott, Montgomery, Alabama,1956. source Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Source: History.com

A boycott on Montgomery buses was launched by The Women’s Political Council (WPC) and the local NAACP on December 5, the same day Parks was scheduled to appear in court.

caption A group of African Americans get into an automobile to car pool during the Montgomery bus boycott, Montgomery, Alabama, February 1956. An empty city bus is visible in the background. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

Approximately 40,000 African-American bus riders boycotted the bus system on December 5. African Americans were the majority of city bus riders at the time.

caption Two white women sit in an otherwise empty bus during the African-American boycott of bus companies throughout Montgomery, Alabama, in March 1956. The political protest campaign eventually led to a US Supreme Court’s decision that declared the Alabama and Montgomery laws requiring segregated buses unconstitutional. source Grey Villet/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

Martin Luther King, Jr, and other black leaders created the Montgomery Improvement Association (MIA), and decided to continue the boycott until their demands were taken seriously by the city.

Source: History.com

Black leaders organized carpools, black taxi drivers lowered their fairs, and people walked to work instead of using the buses during the boycott.

caption African Americans walked to work instead of riding the bus during the third month of an eventual 381-day bus boycott, Montgomery, Alabama, February 1956. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

Police arrested protesters a number of times throughout the boycott. They once charged 80 leaders of the boycott at once.

Source: Britannica

In February 1956 a grand jury returned indictments against 115 people — including religious and social leaders — involved in the bus boycott.

Source: History.com

The MIA filed a federal lawsuit challenging bus segregation. In June 1956, a federal district court ruled segregated seating on buses unconstitutional.

caption A group of African Americans, standing in front of Capitol Building steps, during the bus boycott. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: Britannica

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling in mid-November, and on December 20, 1956, the decision went into effect. Montgomery buses were desegregated on December 21, 1956, and the boycott ended.

caption Leaders of the Montgomery bus boycott stand at a bus stop and wait for a bus following the end of the year-long protest, Montgomery, Alabama, December 26, 1956. Among them are American Civil Rights Leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) (fourth from left), his wife, fellow Civil Rights activist Coretta Scott King (fifth from left), and Reverend Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990) (visible over the shoulder of the tall man in the center). source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

Integration was slow, though, because of Montgomery’s white community’s hostility toward the change. And while the buses were integrated, bus stops remained segregated due to violence and resistance within the white community.

caption African Americans boarding an integrated bus through the once-forbidden front door, following a Supreme Court ruling ending a successful 381-day boycott of segregated buses. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

In the aftermath of the integration of buses in Montgomery, four black churches and homes of black leaders were bombed.

caption Montgomery Bus Boycotts: Rosa Parks (R) riding on newly integrated bus following Supreme Court ruling ending successful 381 day boycott of segregated buses. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

Bus-related violence in the city mostly ended when police arrested 7 members of the Ku Klux Klan.

caption Rosa Parks, 43, sits in the front of a city bus here, on December 21, as a Supreme Court ruling banning segregation on the city’s public transit vehicles took effect. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: History.com

The boycott has been regarded as the first large-scale demonstration against segregation during the civil rights movement.

caption African Americans boarding bus at the end of a bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, that lasted more than a year. source Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Source: History.com

The Montgomery Bus Boycott catapulted Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr., into the spotlight, and solidified MLK’s commitment to nonviolent protests.

caption Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (center) rides the Montgomery bus with Rev. Glenn Smiley (right) of Texas. In 1955, black activists formed the Montgomery Improvement Association to boycott the segregated transit system and chose Dr. King as their leader. A year later, the African Americans of Montgomery, Alabama, achieved their goal of desegregation of the city’s buses. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: History.com

King continued to be a leader in the civil rights movement for the next decade. In 1963, he gave his “I have a dream” speech in front of 200,000 people during the March on Washington.

Source: History.com

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, with the intention of ending discrimination based on race, religion, and national origin.

caption Lyndon B. Johnson flanked by Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders as he signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: History.com

In March 1964, 600 peaceful demonstrators took part in a march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, in protest of the killing of black civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson.

Upon reaching the Edmund Pettus Bridge, demonstrators were beaten and teargassed by Alabama state and local police. The event came to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Weeks earlier, Afro-American Unity founder Malcolm X had been assassinated. Civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated four years later.

During the same time period, President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, and the Fair Housing Act.

Source: History.com

President Barack Obama marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March in 2015, by making the same march, and delivering a speech on race relations in the US.

caption The Obama family marched from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama, with Civil Rights Leaders in 2015. source White House Photo

“The Americans who crossed this bridge, they were not physically imposing. But they gave courage to millions. They held no elected office. But they led a nation. They marched as Americans who had endured hundreds of years of brutal violence, countless daily indignities — but they didn’t seek special treatment, just the equal treatment promised to them almost a century before,” he said.

Today, the National Civil Rights Museum has a display on the Montgomery Bus Boycotts.

caption The Montgomery Bus Boycott exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Source: Getty

And the National Memorial For Peace And Justice in Montgomery, a statue honors women who walked thousands of miles during the boycott.

caption Dana King’s ‘Guided By Justice’ statue, dedicated to black women who sustained the Montgomery Bus Boycott and collectively walked thousands of miles, stands inside The National Memorial For Peace And Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Source: Getty