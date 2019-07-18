A rustic Swiss mountain village near Milan and Lake Como is the latest to sell off homes for $1

caption Monti Scìaga, Switzerland source Tiziano Ponti / YouTube

Monti Scìaga – an Italian-speaking village on the Swiss border – has announced plans to sell homes for one Swiss franc ($1.01).

The mountain hamlet is remote, but just a stone’s throw from Lake Maggiore, 40 miles from Lake Como, and 70 miles from Milan.

The village is proposing to give away nine homes for $1, so long as the buyers commit to renovating them.

The proposal has to be voted on by the local council in autumn before any offers can be made.

It’s one of a number of rural European settlements to experiment with selling off homes for $1 in a bid to revitalize the community.

According to SWI, a branch of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, Monti Scìaga is one of the most remote inhabited villages in the region. Nevertheless, residents have access to running water – a draw for foreign investors – and are located just 70 miles north of Milan, and a stone’s throw from the stunning Lake Maggiore.

Similarly, Lake Como, where the Clooneys own a luxurious villa, is only around 40 miles away.

There’s a catch if a $1 mountain retreat in the vicinity of George and Amal sounds like your kind of deal – the properties are little more than ruins, according to The Local, and buyers would be expected to renovate them back to living condition within a reasonable timeframe.

caption Some ruins in Monti Scìaga. source Tiziano Ponti / YouTube

While there has already been some interest in the villages scheme, the proposal has to be voted on by the local council in autumn before any offers can be made.

“It is a mountain nucleus almost completely abandoned since the 1970s, but has maintained its original structure with traditional architectural elements,” the online plan says in Italian, according to Fox News.

“Many buildings are now in ruins, but in spite of this, it’s a charming village worthy of protection.”

Monti Scìaga’s plan is reminiscent of a number of a similar plans already underway in rural parts of Italy.

Sambuca in Sicily recently announced that it had successfully sold its first series of abandoned homes after auctions started at just one euro ($1).

According to The Guardian, 16 properties were sold by the municipality at prices averaging between €5,000 and €10,000 ($5,620-$11,230).

In January 2018, the Sardinian town of Ollolai announced that it was selling 200 houses for €1 to attract new residents.

Locana, in northern Italy, went a step further and actually offered to pay people €9,000 ($10,200) to move there – as long as they had a child and a salary.

Finally, Zungoli in the Campania region, and Mussomeli, in Sicily, also announced they would be selling homes for just $1 if residents were committed to refurbishing their properties.