Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Bali Is the Perfect Getaway for Families or Corporates

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 October 2019 – With the holiday season beckoning, Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Bali is offering an exclusive limited deal of 35% off from its Best Available Rates to families or corporates looking for a quick vacation getaway.





Strategically located along Bali’s Jalan Petitengent, award-winning Montigo Resorts, Seminyak is not only near to the Beach Club, but is also within a stone’s throw from the island’s best shops, art galleries, restaurants and bars. Catering to multi-generational travelers, the upscale resort won the 2017 and 2018 World Luxury Hotel Awards and World Luxury Spa Awards 2019 for its luxurious accommodation and impeccable service.





With a range of facilities and activities such as three swimming pools, an international restaurant with poolside dining, full-service spa and a kids club, families can spend quality time together by engaging in arts and crafts activities, educational fun (Montessori method), play videos games, watch movies at the movie room and take bake and shake classes. Adults can treat themselves to a pampering experience at Montigo Spa and indulge in treatments by highly skilled therapists to help recharge and restore the body’s balance.





The resort can also accommodate up to 200 people for companies to hold their corporate retreats and is equipped to facilitate team building and bonding sessions.





Ms. Helena Ketaren, General Manager of Montigo Resorts Seminyak, said: “Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Bali, is considered the newest resort in Bali. From the start, we are already known for our hospitality and with the resort being fully completed early this year, we hope to provide an unforgettable experience to our guests who want to eat, play, bond and relax.”





Some of the outdoor activities include Bali Ocean Walker, Bali Safari and Marine Park Tour, Elephant Ride, Horse Riding Adventure, Island Tours, Mount Batur Cycling, Mount Batur Volcano Climb and Quad Bike Adventure. While indoor activities such as cooking classes, food carving, working out with a personal trainer and yoga classes are available on-site.





Having worked up an appetite, TIIGO offers all-day dining serving Western and Asian cuisines, as well as Balinese specialties from the grill and an amazing selection of fresh seafood. Guests can opt for an in-room dining experience if they want to relax in their cosy private suite and enjoy the convenience of a gourmet meal.





With everything under one roof, Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Bali is the ideal destination spot for all groups. To sweeten your stay, guests who book now enjoy a free one-way airport transfer.





ABOUT MONTIGO RESORTS

Montigo Resorts Seminyak, Bali and the Montigo Resorts Nongsa, Batam are part of the Montigo Resorts Brand. Created to pamper multi-generational travelers who want to luxuriate in salubrious surroundings while enjoying local cuisine, cultural and sporting activities, the two award-winning resorts are part of the property portfolio of KOP Limited, a Singapore-based real estate development and entertainment company listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange.



