A moose tore apart a family’s trampoline and the kids just watched and laughed

- ViralHog/YouTube
- A moose in Alaska walked into a family’s backyard – and it wreaked absolute havoc.
- The animal broke the family’s trampoline as they looked on in horror, but he didn’t do it by jumping on it.
- Instead, the moose worked quickly and methodically to dismantle the trampoline down using his antlers and sheer force of will. The destruction happens in less than a minute.
- One child let out a desolate “Noooo!” Later, another proposes: “We could slide on it.” The family laughs nervously as one leg of the trampoline collapses, making it resemble a slide with a slight incline.
- The family, who is off-camera for the duration of the video, looked on in horror and narrated the whole ordeal. Use headphones, it’s worth it.
- After it finishes it’s work, the moose slinks away, it’s job done. It’s unclear where it is headed, but we wish it well.
- Watch the full video below.
