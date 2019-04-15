MOpress who made his first fortune in night clubs scored a digital award at MDA and Media Prima Investment

MOpress takes home Silver for Best Tech Developer at d-Awards 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 April 2019 – Digital content innovator MOpress scooped up the Silver Award for Best Tech Developer at the d-Awards ceremony 2019 today held at Ruyi and Lyn, Bangsar Shopping Complex.









from right Rafiq Razali, CEO, Media Prima digital Stella from Tantannews.com Sharon from Tantannews.com Wendy from Tantannews.com Sean Teoh CEO, Monster Alliance Berhad Carson from Tantannews.com Swee Teng from Tantannews.com





The d-Awards is an annual award show organised by the (MDA) Malaysian Digital Association to recognise and honor the talents and brands that embrace and use digital technologies. The awards saw over 200 submissions which were deliberated by over 60 key industry leaders as the jury.





This year, MOpress won recognition for its innovative platform that revolutionises content creation and empowers content creators.





Operating using a model like Uber for content, MOPress helps digital publishers save their operating cost by providing content that meets the demands of publishers everywhere through their Mobile Journalists (MOJO for short).





MOpress provides a platform that empowers established or aspiring writers in Malaysia. Anyone can be part of the MOJO team, from journalists, to housewives wanting to earn side income, to Key Opinion Leaders.





In 2018, MOpress transformed the business model of chinese language news portal Tantannews.com by outsourcing content creation to its MOJOs, resulting in a significant reduction in overhead costs and garnering over 5 million pageviews monthly for the publisher.





Following the victory at the d-Awards, MOpress has plans to work with an international renown deep-learning company to launch an AI tool in May 2019 to further empower journalists in creating content. The company is also looking to raise funds to expand their business to the regional content creation market.





“We are grateful for this recognition granted to us by the Malaysian Digital Association and its panel of judges for the d-Awards,” said company founder and CEO Sean Teoh.

“We’re are looking forward to establishing partnerships with other leading content companies who want to prioritise great storytelling, grow audiences, and expand their businesses at a fraction of the cost.”



For more information on MOpress, head to https://www.mopress.io/.

About MOPress

Digital media landscape is growing increasingly complex, and it’s hard to keep up, with so many platforms to serve and many format to follow what should Publisher focus in? MOpress is the platform for publishers that can help your business keep pace with modern storytelling industry. Understanding user behaviour and designing the what user want is what we do to acquiring users nowadays.





MOpress are build from scratch and maintained by our experienced team in content creation, web security and services, Powering more than 20 sites and expanding across new borders and languages.



