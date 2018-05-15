More than 100 people walked out of a ‘repulsive’ serial-killer movie at Cannes: ‘Lars has gone too far this time’

source IFC Films

Director Lars von Trier’s “The House That Jack Built,” which stars Matt Dillon as a serial killer, prompted “more than 100 people” to walk out of the movie at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

According to Variety, the scene that caused the initial walk-out involved Dillon’s Jack shooting two small children with a hunting rifle.

Social-media reaction was strong from those who saw the movie, with some calling it “disgusting,” “torturous,” and “repulsive.”

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

According to Variety, the scene that prompted the initial walk-outs involved Matt Dillon’s serial-killer character, Jack, “shooting a hunting rifle at two small children, as he blows their heads off.”

The movie, which also stars Uma Thurman, doesn’t stop there. Based on social-media reaction, the movie depicts extremely graphic scenes of mutilations of women and children.

The response to the film on Twitter was strong, with some of those who saw (parts of) the movie saying it “should not have been made,” was “pathetic,” and was “two and a half hours of Hell.”

I've just walked out of #LarsVonTrier premiere at #Cannes2018 because seeing children being shot and killed is not art or entertainment — Charlie Angela (@CharlieAJ) May 14, 2018

Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’ was one of the most unpleasant movie-going experiences of my life. #Cannes2018 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

The House That Jack Built feels like a suicide note. #Cannes2018 — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) May 14, 2018

Just left Lars Von Trier's The House that Jack Built.

Gross. Pretentious. Vomitive. Torturous. Pathetic. #Cannes2018 — The Oscar Predictor (@OscarPredictor) May 14, 2018

I lasted 90 minutes into THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT because I felt the law of diminishing returns kicking in & realized I would much rather use the time to get to work on writing about the terrific BLACKKKLANSMAN. Life is short! Spend it on what matters. — Stephanie Zacharek (@szacharek) May 15, 2018

"The House That Jack Built" is the most provocative and repuslive film Lars von Trier has ever done, and that's saying something. #Cannes2018 — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) May 15, 2018

Talked to someone who walked out of the Lars von Trier film at Cannes: "He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children… and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 14, 2018

Walked out on LarsvonTrier . Vile movie. Should not have been made. Actors culpable — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) May 14, 2018

Despite the controversy, the film still received a standing ovation from those who stayed until the end.