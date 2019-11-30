More Than 150 Customers in Line for the Launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

Following a successful launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Series, crowds continue to signal Huawei’s growing popularity in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2019 – Huawei Singapore today launched its true wireless stereo Bluetooth earphones featuring the world’s first open-fit design with active noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3. Considered to be a favourite among Android users, the launch of FreeBuds 3 drew more than 150 customers in line before doors open at 11am in SITEX 2019 today. HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 goes on sale at a retail price of S$238 with two colour options, Carbon Black and Ceramic White.





Crowds falling in to make their purchase of the latest Huawei FreeBuds 3 at SITEX today





More than 200 customers turned up during the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Series in Singapore.

Following a successful launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Series earlier this month with more than 200 handsets sold on the first day of sale, the company continues to attract customers in Singapore with a wider range of its products. In the lead up to the new year, Huawei is making strides to provide a holistic product ecosystem for its customers in Singapore to experience a seamless interconnectivity between smartphone and other devices including the new Huawei Watch GT 2, Gentle Monster — Huawei Eyewear and FreeBuds 3.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, available in Carbon Black and Ceramic White, makes for a functional yet fashionable accessory.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 was first revealed to the world in September during IFA 2019 in Berlin and has gained much anticipation around the world for the following features:

● Active noise cancellation: delivers ultimate audio experience without the interruption of background noise.

● Intuitive controls: Double tap on the right earphone to play/ switch music. Double tap on the left earphone to turn on/ off active noise cancellation.

● Aerodynamic mic duct: Reduce wind noise efficiently at speeds of up to 20kmph for better call quality.

● Studio-quality audio: The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 incorporates a 14mm dynamic driver to deliver realistic acoustic sounds with a stronger bass.

● Dolphin bionic design with open-fit: Inspired by the natural curvature of the dolphin’s vocal cavity, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is ergonomically engineered for maximum comfort and stable wearing while delivering flawless audio quality.

● World’s 1st dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC: allows users to enjoy a stable and fast Bluetooth connection, as well as accurate audio and video synchronization.

● Enjoy up to four hours of non-stop playback on a single charge.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 is available at all local telecommunication operators, major consumer electronic/I.T. stores and at all Huawei Concept Stores and Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada. Customers can also enjoy one-year warranty with every purchase of the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3.

For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/.





About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/ or find us @huaweimobilesg on social media.