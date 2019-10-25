More Than 40 World-leading Universities to Arrive in Manila at QS Fair

International Masters and MBA programs to attend Philippine events

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – October 25, 2019 – As the job market becomes ever more competitive, more and more employers are looking at postgraduate qualifications to distinguish candidates from the crowd. For the MBA program in particular, global employer demand for graduates has risen by 13% year-on-year, and by 18% in Asia1.





Reflecting this trend, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for publishing the World University Rankings, will be hosting the largest postgraduate events of the year at the Suntec exhibition centre.





The World Grad School Tour and World MBA Tour are making their way across Asia, arriving in Manila on 18 – 19th November. These two free events cater to hopeful masters and MBA candidates respectively, offering Singaporeans the chance to meet admissions directors and explore educational options from across the world.





More than 40 highly ranked universities will be attending, representing 14 countries — including 11 from the United States, and 7 each from Canada and Singapore.





Schools participating include2:

– National University of Singapore (Ranked 11th globally)

– University of Pennsylvania (15th globally)

– New York University (39th globally)

– Michigan Ross (19th MBA globally)

– CEIBS (25th globally)





Furthermore, as the costs of higher education continue to increase, all attendees at either event will become eligible to apply for a pool of scholarships worth $7 million, offered by participating schools and partnered institutions. $1.3 million are entirely exclusive to event attendees.





Fairgoers will also be able to meet with the administrators of the IELTS and GRE examinations, two leading assessments in international study. Panels and seminars presented by attending schools will offer unique expert insights into the admission and application process.





To enable attendees to fully contextualise the role of a postgraduate qualification within their career path, a professional career coach will offer career advice and feedback on CVs.





Alumni from prominent postgraduate programs will also attend to share their experiences and insights with the future candidates.





The events are free to attend, with registration open online.

World Grad School Tour

Monday November 18th, 15:00-20:00

www.topuniversities.com/manila

QS World MBA Tour

Tuesday November 19th, 16:30 — 21:00

www.topmba.com/manila

Makati Shangri-la, Ayala Avenue

1.Data from the QS Jobs & Salary Trends Report 2018

2 Data from the QS World University Rankings 2020 and QS World MBA Rankings 2020



