More than 400 IT professionals joined CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 August 2018 – More than 400 professionals from Hong Kong and Macau today joined CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2018, the leading internet security conference in Asia Pacific and Europe.





Photo Caption: Mr Bob Hung, General Manager of Hong Kong and Taiwan, Trend Micro, delivers the opening remarks at the CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2018 today, August 14.





Hosted by Trend Micro (TYO: 4704; TSE:4704), CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2018 gathered together renowned experts, industry thought leaders, businesses and organizations from across the globe to re-evaluate and redefine their understanding of threats, risks and solutions in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

With a theme of “The Freedom to Connect”, CLOUDSEC Hong Kong 2018 provides an avenue for enterprises and organizations to discuss and collectively address issues such as the increasingly complex cyber-attacks, new government policies, and the widening cybersecurity skills gap. So that they can implement strategies and solutions that are resilient enough to withstand the fast-changing landscape of a hyperconnected world.

“Over the years, CLOUDSEC has grown to become a credible and innovative platform where the very best of global best-practices pertaining to the latest threats and security strategies come together, along with compelling insights and deliberations by experts that keep raising the bar of excellence,” said Bob Hung, General Manager of Hong Kong & Taiwan, Trend Micro.

“In 2018, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, and advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other computing technologies, make it easier for individuals and organizations to imagine a future where everyone and everything is free to connect with one another: secure, trusted, and uninterrupted. CLOUDSEC aims to educate and generate awareness about new security issues, and prepare attendees to address a wide spectrum of real-world challenges and current strategies in internet security.”

Featured keynote speakers:

Benjamin Quinlan, Board of Director of FinTech Association of Hong Kong, will talk about cloud computing and cryptocurrencies from an industry perspectives

Joining the event are leading vendors including Amazon Web Services, BitSight, Boardware Zervice, Gelmato, Gigamon, H3C, Micro Focus, Samsung, Singtel, Tenable, VMware and CITIC Telecom CPC.





For more information and registration, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk.

About CLOUDSEC





Founded in 2011, CLOUDSEC has established itself as a global community for cyber security experts and professionals. The CLOUDSEC tagline “Have a Safe Journey” aims to inspire technology professionals and users to embark on a continuous learning journey to explore and learn about industry trends, best practices, and new technologies to secure the digital infrastructures, and manage the technological risks of their organisations in safely supporting their corporate goals. For more information, please visit www.cloudsec.com/hk

About Trend Micro





Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With over 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.



