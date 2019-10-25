More Than 60 World-leading Universities to Arrive in Kuala Lumpur at QS Fair

International Masters and MBA programs to attend Malaysia events

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – October 25, 2019 – As the job market becomes ever more competitive, more and more employers are looking at postgraduate qualifications to distinguish candidates from the crowd. For the MBA program in particular, global employer demand for graduates has risen by 13% year-on-year, and by 18% in Asia1.





Reflecting this trend, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for publishing the World University Rankings, will be hosting the largest postgraduate events of the year at the Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur.





The World Grad School Tour and World MBA Tour are making their way across Asia, stopping in KL on 13 – 14th November. These two free events cater to hopeful masters and MBA candidates respectively, offering future students the chance to meet admissions directors and explore educational options from across the world.





More than 60 highly ranked universities will be attending, representing 11 countries — including 18 from the United Kingdom and 12 from the United States.





Schools participating include2:

– University College London (Ranked 8th globally)

– Imperial College (9th globally)

– UC Berkeley (28th globally)

– HEC Paris (7th MBA globally)

– NYU (39th globally)

– Universiti Malaya (70th globally, highest in Malaysia)





Furthermore, as the costs of higher education continue to increase, all attendees at either event will become eligible to apply for a pool of scholarships worth $7 million, offered by participating schools and partnered institutions. $1.3 million are entirely exclusive to event attendees.





Fairgoers will also be able to access expert preparation advice on crucial international examinations, such as the GMAT, GRE and IELTS. Panels and seminars presented by attending schools will offer unique expert insights into the admission and application process.





To enable attendees to fully contextualise the role of a postgraduate qualification within their career path, a professional career coach will offer career advice and feedback on CVs.





Alumni from prominent postgraduate programs will also attend to share their experiences and insights with the future candidates.





The events are free to attend, with registration open online.





World Grad School Tour

Wednesday November 13th, 14:30 — 20:00

www.topuniversities.com/kl

QS World MBA Tour

Thursday November 14th, 16:30 — 21:00

www.topmba.com/kl

Ritz Carlton Kuala Lumpur, 168 Jalan Imbi





1.Data from the QS Jobs & Salary Trends Report 2018

2 Data from the QS World University Rankings 2020 and QS World MBA Rankings 2020



