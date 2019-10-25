More Than 60 World-leading Universities to Arrive in Singapore at QS Fair

International Masters and MBA programs to attend Singapore events

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – October 25, 2019 – As the job market becomes ever more competitive, more and more employers are looking at postgraduate qualifications to distinguish candidates from the crowd. For the MBA program in particular, global employer demand for graduates has risen by 13% year-on-year, and by 18% in Asia1.





Reflecting this trend, QS Quacquarelli Symonds, known for publishing the World University Rankings, will be hosting the largest postgraduate events of the year at the Suntec exhibition centre.





The World Grad School Tour and World MBA Tour are making their way across Asia, arriving in Singapore on 12th November. These two free events cater to hopeful masters and MBA candidates respectively, offering Singaporeans the chance to meet admissions directors and explore educational options from across the world.





More than 60 highly ranked universities will be attending, representing 14 countries — with more than 10 each from the China and US, 8 from the United Kingdom and 7 local institutions from Singapore.





Schools participating include2:

– Imperial College (Ranked 9th globally)

– New York University (39th globally)

– UC Berkeley (28th globally)

– HEC Paris (7th MBA globally)

– CEIBS (25th globally)

– Nanyang Business School and the National University of Singapore (joint 11th globally, highest in Singapore)





Furthermore, as the costs of higher education continue to increase, all attendees at either event will become eligible to apply for a pool of scholarships worth $7 million, offered by participating schools and partnered institutions. $1.3 million are entirely exclusive to event attendees.





Fairgoers will also be able to meet with the administrators of the IELTS and GRE examinations, two leading assessments in international study. Expert preparation advice will also be on offer for the GMAT for those considering an MBA.





Alumni from prominent postgraduate programs, including the University of Cambridge, will also attend to share their experiences and insights with the future candidates.





The events are free to attend, with registration open online.

QS World MBA Tour/World Grad School Tour

Tuesday November 12th, 16:30 — 21:00

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore

www.topmba.com/ singapore www.topuniversities.com/singapore

1.Data from the QS Jobs & Salary Trends Report 2018

2 Data from the QS World University Rankings 2020 and QS World MBA Rankings 2020



