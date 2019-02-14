Nearly half of Americans support Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 70% marginal tax on the super-rich, according a new poll

Almost half of Americans support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to impose a 70% marginal tax rate on those who make over $10 million, according to a new poll conducted by Navigator Research.

39% of Republicans, 47% of independents, and 73% of Democrats supported the proposal.

This squares with other recent polling. A January INSIDER poll found that 38% of Americans support Ocasio-Cortez’s marginal tax rate hike.

Close to half of Americans support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to impose a 70% marginal tax rate on those who make over $10 million annually, according to a new poll conducted by the progressive group Navigator Research.

When respondents were asked how they felt about Ocasio-Cortez’s tax hike, 48% said they supported it and 28% said they opposed it.

After opponents and undecided respondents were told what a marginal tax rate is, support for the proposal climbed by 7 points to a total of 55% overall. This group was also informed that unmarried Americans earning over $500,000 annually pay a 37% tax rate. Opposition remained at 29%.

While 50% of Republicans opposed the tax hike on the ultra-wealthy, 39% supported it. Meanwhile, 47% of independents and 73% of Democrats supported the proposal.

“This new poll demonstrates once again that the conventional wisdom about taxing the super-wealthy is not only outdated, it’s out of step with what the American people actually want,” Bryan Bennett, a polling advisor to Navigator, said in a statement.

Answering another set of questions, respondents said they trust Democrats and Republicans in Congress virtually equally when it comes to tax policy. But, they said they trust Democrats more than the GOP when it comes to taxing middle class Americans (by an 8-point margin) and multi-millionaires (by a 12-point margin).

Navigator, run by Democratic operatives and pollsters, conducts monthly polls to inform the party’s messaging on key issues. The group concluded that, in discussions about taxation, Democrats should “keep the focus on who pays what.”

Navigator’s finding are similar to other recent polling. A January INSIDER poll found that 38% of Americans support Ocasio-Cortez’s marginal tax rate hike.

Other recent surveys have found that nearly 60% of voters – and 45% of Republicans – are in favor of the proposal.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal is generally more popular than the 2017 Republican tax cuts.

According to an October Gallup poll, 39% of Americans approved of the tax cuts, while 46% disapproved. And 51% of respondents said the tax cuts hadn’t yet helped them financially.

And many have pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez’s idea is nothing new. The US had a similarly high top tax rate between the 1930s and 1980s, a period of strong economic growth.

Americans also support raising taxes on wealthy Americans more generally. A Reuters poll last October found that three-quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest people in society should pay higher tax rates.

The Navigator poll surveyed 1,116 registered voters between January 28 and January 31. The poll sampled 1,012 voters nationwide and interviewed an additional 104 political independents with no partisan lean.