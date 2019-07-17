More wet weather for July, but temperatures could still soar to 34 degrees Celsius

Daily temperatures for the rest of July are forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Singapore Press Holdings

You might want to keep an umbrella with you for the next couple of weeks.

More rainy days are expected in the second fortnight of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 17).

According to MSS, heavy and widespread thundery showers can be expected on two or three days in the later part of the month due to large-scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Localised short-duration thundery showers could also occur on a few days during the late mornings and early afternoons, MSS added.

Despite the wet weather, MSS said that the rainfall for the month of July is likely to be “slightly below normal”.

And the heat is not going away either. Daily temperatures for the rest of July are forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

On some days, temperatures could even soar to a high of 34 degrees Celsius, MSS said.

Warm and humid nights

Warm and humid conditions are expected in the nights, with temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius due to prevailing winds blowing from the southeast, which bring warm and humid air from the sea, MSS explained.

In the first half of the month, Singapore experienced short-duration thundery showers in the late mornings and afternoons, with the highest daily total rainfall of 51.6mm recorded at Mandai on July 8, MSS reported.

Meanwhile, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 31.1 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Pulau Ubin on July 6.

