Morgan Stanley just posed its worst bond trading results in 3 years

Morgan Stanley said net income rose to $1.5 billion from the prior year, but that missed analysts’ $1.6 billion estimate.

The Wall Street bank said fixed-income trading revenue had fallen 30% to $564 million, the worst performance for that unit in three years.

Morgan Stanley announced fourth-quarter results Thursday morning that missed analyst estimates. The bank posted earnings of 80 cents a share, lower than the 89 cents expected by analysts.

Here are the key numbers: