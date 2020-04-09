Morgan Stanley CEO reveals in video to employees that he had the coronavirus and has recovered

caption Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman source Getty Images

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman tested positive for the coronavirus, he told employees in a video on Thursday.

Gorman got a test after experiencing symptoms in mid-March, and has since been self-isolating at home, a spokesman confirmed to Business Insider.

His symptoms weren’t severe and he told the board after he tested positive.

Gorman is no longer experiencing symptoms.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman tested positive for the coronavirus in March and has since recovered, he told employees in a video on Thursday.

Gorman got a test after experiencing symptoms in mid-March, and has since been self-isolating. He continued to work from home, as he said his symptoms were not severe, and he informed the board after he tested positive.

Gorman is no longer symptomatic, a spokesman told Business Insider.

The company is not planning to issue an 8-K, as he was able to work while he was experiencing symptoms.

Gorman, who lives in Manhattan, has led operating committee meetings every day remotely, and has attended board meetings remotely during the period he was ill, the spokesman confirmed.