Here comes Morgan Stanley earnings…

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings later today, with Wall Street analysts estimating adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.17.
Here are estimates for the key numbers:
- Net income: $2 billion
- Revenue: $9.9 billion
- Expenses: $7.2 billion
- Institutional securities: $5.1 billion, according to KBW analysts. That includes $1.36 billion from investment banking activities, $2.1 billion from equities trading and $1.5 billion from fixed-income markets.
- Wealth management: $4.1 billion, according to KBW.
- Investment management: $722 million, KBW estimates.