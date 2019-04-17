Here comes Morgan Stanley earnings…

Dakin Campbell, Business Insider US
Jame Gorman firm reports first-quarter earnings today.

Reuters/ Yuri Gripas

  • Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings later today, with Wall Street analysts estimating adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.17.

Here are estimates for the key numbers:

  • Net income: $2 billion
  • Revenue: $9.9 billion
  • Expenses: $7.2 billion
  • Institutional securities: $5.1 billion, according to KBW analysts. That includes $1.36 billion from investment banking activities, $2.1 billion from equities trading and $1.5 billion from fixed-income markets.
  • Wealth management: $4.1 billion, according to KBW.
  • Investment management: $722 million, KBW estimates.