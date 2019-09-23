This $90 sleep sack has an opening for car seat safety belts — it’s incredibly useful when transferring my daughter from the car to her crib without waking her up

caption The author’s daughter in the MORI Clever Sleeping bag ($89). source Mori

My 14-month-old daughter sleeps in a sleep sack every single night, so my husband and I were buying new ones every few months as she outgrew them.

We started using the MORI Clever Sleeping bag ($89) when she was 12 months and wish we’d known about it sooner. The sleep sack is indeed cleverly designed with an adjustable bottom to fit babies until they’re around 2-years-old.

It also has openings for car seat safety belts, so you can easily transfer a sleeping baby or toddler from car seat to bed without waking them up.

Before my daughter Ellie was born, we were gifted at least 20 baby blankets. The gifts were well-meaning and I know that it’s hard to resist a cute baby blanket, but she’s now a year-old and we’ve hardly used any of the blankets. Because it’s unsafe to put loose items in a baby’s crib before they turn one, we’ve always used sleep sacks to keep her warm at night.

She sleeps in a sleep sack every single night, so we’ve gone through quite a few different ones as she’s grown. Some of our favorites have been the Halo SleepSack Swaddle (starting at $19.99) and the Nested Bean Zen Sack (starting at $37.99).

As much as we love sleep sacks, it’s not fun shelling out money for bigger ones every few months. And as fate would have it, MORI contacted me about its sleeping bag just as Ellie was growing out of her Nested Bean Zen Sacks.

The first thing I said when I opened the sleep sack was, “This looks so cozy!” while my husband said, “Can they make them in my size?”

The MORI Clever Sleeping bag looks and feels like sleeping in your favorite comfy sweatshirt

caption MORI Clever Sleeping Bag, $89 on Mori source Mori

The MORI Clever Sleeping Bag is made of soft organic cotton, and bamboo. The fabric at the bottom by her feet is roomy while the top is tight enough that I don’t worry about fabric getting over her face.

I’m so impressed by the innovative design. It has straps on the shoulders, under the armpits, and at the bottom of the sack that can be adjusted, so the sleep sack can be worn from when your baby is eight pounds until he or she is two years old.

Ellie is currently 14 months, 2.5 feet tall, and around 23 pounds, and she’s been sleeping in hers for three months now. Since the sleep sack is adjustable, I know that it’ll still fit her for many months to come.

It also has openings to accommodate car seat safety belts – I can transfer my daughter from car to crib without waking her up

Have you ever lost power in the middle of the night during winter and had to take the whole family (including a 90-pound dog) to your mom’s house because it was getting dangerously cold? Just me?

Well, I wish we had this sleep sack when that happened because we wouldn’t have had to take it off to buckle Ellie into her car seat. There are openings in the front and back of the sack that I can snap open to strap Ellie into the car seat while still wearing the sleep sack.

This feature is perfect when I’m out past her bedtime and know she’ll fall asleep in the car; I can get her ready for bed putting her in the car and then just carry her to her crib when I get home.

The MORI sleeping bag comes in two weights, and more than 10 adorable prints and colors

The sleeping bag comes in .5 TOG (a lighter weight fabric for warmer temperatures) or 2.5 TOG (heavier fabric for cooler temperatures), and there are more than 10 adorable prints and colors to choose from, including new Gruffalo prints. Ellie uses the .5 TOG sleeping bag in gray.

Every child is different, but layering this bag over long-sleeve shirt or footie pajamas is perfect to keep Ellie warm and comfortable all night in a 70-degrees room.

My only concern about the use of this sleep sack for younger babies is the excess amount of fabric at the bottom of the sack.

While you can adjust the length of the sleep sack to fit younger babies, I don’t know that I would’ve felt comfortable with that much fabric around Ellie when she was just a tiny newborn. Obviously, we didn’t have it when she was that young, but this is something to think about before buying for a newborn baby.

The sleep sacks are expensive at $89, but it can be adjusted to fit babies until they’re 2 years old, so you’re saving money in the long run

At $89, these definitely aren’t the cheapest sleep sacks you can buy, but the high price tag is offset by the fact that it can literally be used for two years before your toddler grows out of it. If you buy two of these and have a clean spare in case of accidents, you won’t have to buy any other sleep sacks.

If you can’t swing MORI’s sleep sack right now, I’d suggest the Nested Bean Zen Sack (starting at $37.99); Ellie slept really well in that one until she outgrew it. If your toddler is starting to walk and you want to encourage that around bedtime, the HALO Big Kids Sleepsack (starting $23.99) is well-reviewed.

You’ll definitely save money in the long run with the MORI Clever Sleeping Bag, and I don’t think you or your baby will be disappointed. The fabric is super comfortable, the fit is adjustable, and there are innovative openings for safety belts that keep sleeping babies well, sleeping. If you want to keep your baby safe at night but still want them to feel warm and cozy, this is definitely worth the investment.