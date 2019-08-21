A Mormon leader secretly filmed woman getting changed in an H&M fitting room, police say

Steven Murdock, who was a high councilor with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful photography charge in Nashville on August 13.

A leader within the Mormon Church was removed from his position after he was accused of secretly taking pictures of a woman getting changed in an H&M fitting room.

Steven Murdock, who was a high councilor with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful photography charge in Nashville on August 13.

caption Steven Murdock. source Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

According to an arrest affidavit seen by The Tennessean, Murdock, 55, posed as an employee of H&M at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, and guided a woman to try on clothes in a dressing room.

The woman, identified by FOX 17 as Alondra Alcala, told police that when she began changing she saw a black object in over the edge of the stall, and realized it was a phone.

“I thought it was a joke,” Alcala told FOX 17. “I thought it was a prank, I thought somebody was just messing with me.”

Alcala told police that when she exited the dressing room, Murdock came out of the stall next to her and tried to delete the photos. She said she tried to take the phone, and then called police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Murdock’s wife approached Alcala and “asked her to settle this peacefully without getting police involved.”

Police arrested Murdock on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful photography. He was released from jail on a $1,000 bond, and is due for a court hearing on September 6.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints spokesman Eric Hawkins told WKRN-TV on Monday that Murdock was removed from all responsibilities within the church. He was a high councilor and a former bishop, both volunteer positions.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated from any church member,” Hawkins told WKRN-TV. “A person that engages in this type of behavior may have their Church privileges restricted or may face the potential loss of Church membership.”