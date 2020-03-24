Hundreds of Mormons greeted missionaries at a Utah airport with hugs amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, and church leaders and government officials have called it ‘irresponsible’ and ‘unacceptable’

Hundreds of Mormons gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport to greet missionaries coming home from the Philippines on Sunday.

They’re facing criticism from church leaders, airport staff, and government officials who say they gathered despite orders to keep distance from one another to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Photos show families hugging and crying with one another upon seeing each other in the airport parking lot.

The church has made new rules for meeting missionaries at the airport amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying families must now stay in their cars.

The group that showed up to Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday stood shoulder-to-shoulder while holding signs. Some hugged returning loved ones, sobbing on one another’s shoulders.

Before the airport incident, Utah officials had told residents to avoid gatherings larger than 10, and told people to keep distance from one another to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 392,000 people worldwide, and killed at least 17,156.

Airport spokesperson Nancy Volmer told the Associated Press that it’s a welcoming tradition for Mormon families to greet missionaries arriving home, but amid the coronavirus outbreak, her colleagues had issued precautions.

She said officials told the group that only one or two family members should greet each missionary, and that others should stay in their cars – but this guidance wasn’t followed by many, leading to a large gathering in the airport’s parking garage.

The Utah Area presidency of the Church of Latter-day Saints sent a letter to the Deseret News that said the gathering caused “deep concern.”

“We ask you to help members in your stake understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of practicing safe social distancing and the need to follow the recommendations from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the letter said.

Sen. Mitt Romney called the gathering ‘irresponsible.’

The missionaries greeted at the airport had returned to Utah from the Philippines. The church has ordered all missionaries to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival in the US.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Sen. Mitt Romney, who are both part of the Mormon Church, also criticized the meetup at the airport.

“This is irresponsible,” Romney, who is under self-quarantine after sitting next to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19, said, according to AP. “Parents, please pick up your missionary from the airport alone and help them strictly follow self-quarantine procedures for their first 14 days at home. We need to work together to keep our communities safe.”

Herbert called the gathering “dangerous,” while Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, also a Mormon, called the meet up “unacceptable,” according to the Associated Press.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, said in a video seen by the Salt Lake Tribune: “This is not OK. This is the way the disease spreads. We are working with the airport and the church … to create a strategy and make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

The church has since made new rules for picking up missionaries.

The church made new rules on Monday regarding the welcoming of missionaries amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying families would have to stay in their cars.

Missionaries will then be taken to a designated pick up spot, escorted by airport security.

“For the safety of your missionary, your family, and other travelers at the airport, please remain in your car until your missionary comes to your vehicle in the short-term parking garage,” church officials told families, according to The Tribune.