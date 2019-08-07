There’s new evidence that morning is the best time to exercise if you want to lose weight

caption Early exercisers might get the most weight loss benefits. source Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A study of overweight young adults found that those that exercised in the morning lost significantly more weight than those who exercised later or not at all.

This finding supports previous evidence that timing exercise to match the body’s natural rhythms could have important benefits, particularly for weight loss.

However, these results are preliminary and exercising at any time is still good for you, whether or not you want to lose weight.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

If you’re starting an exercise routine for weight loss, there’s new evidence you may want to schedule those sessions in the morning.

The analysis, published in the International Journal of Obesity in July, looked at previously collected data from 88 men and women, aged 18 to 39, over a 10-month period as they exercised five days a week at various times. Participants completed a timed walk or jog on a treadmill designed to burn a set amount of calories.

Those who consistently hit the gym before noon lost more weight than people who worked out after 3 p.m. or varied their exercise schedules, according to the data. However, all groups lost weight compared to a control group that did not exercise at all.

Read more: I’m convinced that exercising in the morning has transformed my productivity, and research backs me up

This research could have important implications for people trying to lose weight, Erik Willis, data analyst and exercise physiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and co-author of the study, told INSIDER. “Information like this can help tailor people’s daily routines in the future,” he said.

Other research has focused more on how meal timing affects weight loss

Although a wealth of recent research has looked at how meal timing can affect weight loss, and mostly indicated that bigger meals earlier is better, there’s little definitive information to show whether the timing of exercise makes a difference.

This new analysis supports the theory that morning is the best time to exercise for weight loss, but it’s not clear whether it works because of behavioral changes, like by causing people to eat less, or biological ones, like by boosting metabolism.

Because the analysis was based on previous data, Willis cautioned that the results are “very preliminary” and don’t account for some factors that could explain the difference in weight loss. For instance, the participants were permitted to eat whatever they wanted during the study – their only instructions was to keep their eating habits the same as before the study.

Willis also added that researchers did not have good information on participants’ sleeping habits, which also plays a role in weight loss and maintenance.

He said he hopes to confirm the findings in a randomized controlled trial in order to account for the “thousands of things” they didn’t collect that could explain the results.

caption Consistency is key when it comes to an exercise routine. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Morning exercisers may also eat slightly less, and be a bit more active throughout the day

One of the factors that might explain the weight loss disparity is that exercise time seemed to influence overall calorie intake and non-exercise physical activity. People who worked out early tended to eat a bit less and move a bit more than their peers who exercised at other times.

Although the difference was minor – the equivalent of approximately 50 to 100 calories a day – Willis said that over the 10-month study, it could account for a significant weight loss. But again, more research is needed.

There are many benefits of exercise outside of weight loss, no matter when you do it

It’s important to note that all the study participants who exercised lost weight, regardless of the timing. Willis said this means that just adding activity to your day is still a good idea, even if you can’t make time in the morning. “The big picture and main point is, while this is an interesting finding, any activity and doing it consistently is the key,” he said.

And, while exercising in the morning may be best for weight loss, other times of day might be best for meeting other fitness-related goals. For instance, research on rats has shown that exercising in the evening could be best for boosting endurance, according to Willis.

Plus, there are other important reasons to stay active beyond shedding pounds, like improving mood or lowering your risk of chronic diseases. “We don’t want to discourage those who aren’t morning people from exercising,” Willis said.

Read more:

There’s a scientific explanation for why you’re a morning person or night owl – but it’s possible to reset your internal clock

6 things to do if you want to become a morning gym person

What your daily routine should look like, according to science