Morphe is having a major sale on influencer eye-shadow palettes and brushes

caption YouTuber James Charles frequently collaborates with Morphe. source Gabe Ginsberg/Stringer/Getty Images

If an influencer eye-shadow palette is on your holiday shopping list, you might want to check out Morphe’s latest sale.

On Thursday, the beauty retailer announced that it’s now selling discounted bundles of some influencer makeup. The bundles include eye-shadow palettes and brushes created in part by some of the internet’s biggest stars.

Morphe’s collaborations with James Charles, Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, and Manny MUA are included.

THE TOTAL PACKAGE! ✔️✨For a LIMITED time only bundle up the palette and brush collection to save some coin on Morphe X Collabs. Swipe to see 'em all! (Last Call! Order by 12/19 to get rush shipping delivery by 12/25). ????✨Shop now on https://t.co/gdaSeWOYyc ???? pic.twitter.com/645baFUew3 — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) December 12, 2019

The Manny MUA x Morphe collaboration, for example, is now sale. The collection includes a $20 palette and $48 brush set, which are typically sold separately.

Now, shoppers can purchase both products in a $50 bundle.

The beloved Jaclyn Hill x Morphe eye-shadow palette is also included. Though the palette typically retails for $38 – and its matching brush set costs $39 – you can now get both for $58.

caption The Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette typically retails for $38. source Gabe Ginsberg/Stringer/Getty Images

The Jeffree Star x Morphe palette and brushes are now getting a whopping discount. Typically, the pink eye-shadow palette retails for $35, and the matching brushes cost $42. Now, a $60 bundle is available.

Of all the influencer products included in the sale, those from the James Charles x Morphe collaboration have the highest discount: $27 off.

His namesake eye-shadow palette typically costs $39, and the matching brush set costs $59. Now, you can purchase both in a $58 bundle.

According to a tweet from Morphe, any order placed before December 19 will receive rush shipping – which means the products should arrive before Christmas. It’s currently unclear how long the bundle sale will last.

Representatives for Morphe did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.