Every character in ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ has a secret ‘fatality’ — here’s how you can execute all of the game’s brutal finishing moves

caption Kitana’s fatality Gore-Nado scatters D’Vorah’s remains to the wind. source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

“Mortal Kombat 11” launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23, 2019.

The latest entry in the violent fighting-game franchise features 25 new and returning characters characters. Every cast member has two “fatalities” – the ultra-violent finishing moves that made the original game so controversial way back in 1992.

Every character has two fatalities: The one that the game tells you, and then a second, secret one that you have to unlock by playing. But there’s some good news: If you figure out the button combination even before it’s officially unlocked, you can use that second fatality at any time.

Luckily for you, Below you can find the commands to perform all 50 fatalities in “Mortal Kombat 11,” including ones that aren’t unlocked at the start of the game.

A new “Mortal Kombat” game means dozens of new “fatalities,” the ultra-violent finishing moves that have defined the franchise since its birth.

After winning a match in “Mortal Kombat 11,” the game prompts you to finish your opponent. That’s your cue to execute a fatality with a special button combination.

Every character in “Mortal Kombat 11” has two unique fatalities they can execute, but only one is unlocked at the start of the game. Luckily, if you learn the input for secret fatalities they’ll still activate even if you haven’t played enough to unlock it.

caption Once you hear the iconic “Finish Him,” you’ll get your chance to pull off a fatality. source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Below you’ll find a list of all 25 characters in “Mortal Kombat 11,” with both of their fatalities listed. Because the game is on multiple consoles, the buttons will change depending on which one you’re using. I’ve used classic “Mortal Kombat” notation to list the fatality commands, and you can use the chart below to figure out which buttons you need to press, based on your preferred controller.

There are four attack buttons you need to keep in mind: Front Punch (FP), Back Punch (BP), Front Kick (FK), and Back Kick (BK). You’ll also need to stand in a specific place on screen, either close to the opponent, at midrange, or full screen away. “Mortal Kombat 11’s” Fatality Training Mode will give you the exact spacing on where to stand.

caption Use this chart to figure out the right buttons to press, based on your console. source Kevin Webb/Business Insider

Every character in “Mortal Kombat 11” is arranged in alphabetical order with their fatality combos below:

Baraka Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Food For Thought (Close): Back, Down, Back + BP

Rock, Paper, Baraka (Close): Back, Forward, Back + FK

Cassie Cage Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

I <3 U (Midrange): Down, Down, Forward + BK

#GirlPower (Far): Back, Down, Down, Back + BP

Cetrion-Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Maintaining Balance (Midrange): Back, Down, Forward, Down + BK

Good And Evil (Midrange) Back, Down, Back + FK

D’Vorah Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

New Species (Close): Back, Forward, Back + FK

Can’t Die (Mid): Back, Down, Down + BK

Erron Black Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Melted (Midrange) Down, Down, Down + FP

Death Trap (Midrange) Down, Forward, Down + BP

Frost Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Ice Sculpture (Close) Forward, Back, Down+FP

The Cyber Initiative (Mid): Back, Forward, Down, Forward + BK

Geras Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Phasing Through Time (Anywhere) Back, Down, Back + FK

Peeling Back (Close) Down, Forward, Back + FP

Jacqui Briggs Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Spider Mines (Midrange): Forward, Back, Forward + FK

Nothin’ But Neck (Midrange): Back, Forward, Back + BK

Jade Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Bow Before Me (Anywhere) Down, Down, Forward, Down + BK

Pole Dance (Close) Back, Forward, Down, Forward + FP

Jax Briggs Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Coming In Hot (Close): Forward, Down, Forward + FK

Still Got It (Close): Back, Forward, Back, Down + FP

Johnny Cage Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Mr. Cage’s Neighborhood (Close): Forward, Back, Down, Down + BK

Who Hired This Guy (Close): Forward, Down, Forward + FP

Kabal Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Road Rash (midrange): Back, Forward, Down, Forward + FK

Hooked (Close): Down, Down, Down, Down + BK

Kano Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Last Dance (Close): Forward, Down, Down + FP

Face Like a Dropped Pie (Close): Back, Down, Forward + BP

Kitana Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Gore-Nado (Midrange): Down, Down, Down, Down + BP

Royal Execution (Midrange): Down, Back, Forward + FP

Kollector Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

For The Kollection (Close): Back, Down, Back + FK

Head Lanter (Close): Down, Forward, Back + FP

Kotal Kahn Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Totem Sacrifice (Close):Back, Down, Back + FK

Kat Food (Close): Back, Forward, Back, Forward + FP

Kung Lao Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Headed Nowhere (Close): Down, Forward, Back, Down + BP

Meat Slicer (Close): Down, Forward, Down + FK

Liu Kang Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Burn Out (Close): Down, Back, Down, Forward + FP

Belly of the Beast (Midrange): Back, Down, Back Forward + BP

Noob Saibot Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Split Decision (Midrange): Back, Forward, Back, Forward + BK

Double Trouble (Close): Down, Down, Down + FP

Raiden Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Alternating Current (Midrange): Back, Down, Back + FP

Direct Current (Close): Down, Forward, Back + FK

Scorpion Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

You’re Next (Far): Back, Down, Down + FP

Chain Reaction (Far): Down, Forward, Back + BP

Shao Kahn Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Back Blown Out (Close): Back, Forward, Down, Down + BP

Kahn-Sequences (Close) Back, Forward, Back + FP

Skarlet Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Bloody Mess (Midrange): Forward, Back, Down + LK

Heart Condition (Mid) Down, Down, Forward + BK

Sonya Blade Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

To The Choppa (Midrange): Down, Forward, Back + BP

Supply Drop (Close): Back, Forward, Down + FK

Sub-Zero Fatalities

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studio

Ice-cutioner (Mid: Back, Forward, Back + BP

Frozen In Time (Midrange): Forward, Down, Forward + BK