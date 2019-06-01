These are the best characters in ‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ according to the world’s best ‘Mortal Kombat’ best player

caption Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (right) is the world’s best “Mortal Kombat” player, and the 2018 Esports Player of the Year. source Google Stadia

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean is the world’s best “Mortal Kombat” player, having won more than $300,000 playing “Mortal Kombat X” and “Mortal Kombat 11” over the last four years.

Released in on April 23, “Mortal Kombat 11” is the latest game in the series, with a professional tour offering more than $250,000 in prize money.

SonicFox has already won more than $10,000 after reaching the finals of two of the toughest “Mortal Kombat 11” tournaments so far.

On his personal Twitch stream, SonicFox ranked every character in “Mortal Kombat 11” based on their ability to win at the highest level of play.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is just over a month old, but the best-selling game already has a healthy esports community, thanks to a professional tour and dedicated players breaking down the game for beginners.

One of those players is Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, the 21-year-old phenom and 2018 Esports Player of the Year, as named by the Game Awards.

SonicFox won more than $300,000 playing “Mortal Kombat X” and more than $200,000 playing “Injustice 2,” another game from “Mortal Kombat” creator NetherRealm Studios. Since “Mortal Kombat 11” dropped in April, SonicFox won more than $9,000 at the Summit of Time invitational and earned second place in a 807-person tournament at Combo Breaker, a major fighting game event held in St. Charles, Illinois.

Just days before playing at Combo Breaker, SonicFox ranked the roster of “Mortal Kombat 11” from best to worst, based on their tournament potential. While he mainly plays Jacqui Briggs and Erron Black, SonicFox was able to provide some quick reasoning behind his ranking for each character. He put an initial tier list together during a live Twitch stream, and then updated his chart after Combo Breaker.

Here is my updated tier list post Combo Breaker for Mortal Kombat 11!

Playing with a lot of strong players made me realize a bunch of characters strengths and weaknesses! pic.twitter.com/7f0iyDSJSs — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) May 30, 2019

S Class: Sonya Blade, Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, Erron Black, Kabal

S- Class: Scorpion, Skarlet, Baraka, Geras

A- Class: Centrion, Noob, Jade, Kitana, Raiden, Jax Briggs, Kung Lao

A Class: Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, D’vorah, Shao Kahn, Kotal Kahn,

A- Class: Frost, Kano

B Class: Kollector

Here’s why Sonya Blade, Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, Erron Black, and Kabal are at the top of SonicFox’s list:

Sonya Blade

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

SonicFox thinks that Sonya Blade is the overall best character in “Mortal Kombat 11.”

She has the ability to take about 50% of your life with her strongest combos and use both her overhead and low attack strings to start high-damage combos. Her fast projectile and solid krushing blow requirements also give her added versatility.

Brad “END| Scar” Vaughn was able to beat SonicFox 3-2 with Sonya in the finals of Combo Breaker, an 807-person tournament.

Cassie Cage

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Cassie Cage doesn’t have the same sort of high-damage and mix-up potential that Sonya and Geras do, but she’s got a versatile moveset that lets her zone-out opponents and control tons of space on the screen.

Her pistol keeps players in check from a distance, and her enhanced Up Glow Kick gives her a safe way to escape the corner and get back to the middle of the screen where she’s strongest. Combined with quick mid attacks that can’t be ducked, Cassie is a baseline for what makes characters great in “Mortal Kombat 11.”

Jacqui Briggs

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Jacqui is SonicFox’s main character, and boasts some of the hardest-hitting combos in all of “Mortal Kombat 11.” The character is primarily a close-range specialist and is particularly effective at countering grabs.

SonicFox thinks Jacqui has the best pressure in the game, and her grab follow-ups force opponents to guess between two options or risk taking a heavily damaging krushing blow.

Erron Black

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Erron Black was SonicFox’s primary character in “Mortal Kombat X,” and he continues to use the character as a secondary to Jacqui Briggs in “Mortal Kombat 11.” Like the other top-tier characters, Black has great versatility.

His pistol and rifle attacks help him control the pace of the game, and his acid floor trap can force enemies to take damage as they try to approach him. Black also has some of the game’s best mid-range attacks, making him a threat at multiple ranges.

It’s a bit harder to use his tools correctly compared to Geras or Sonya, but a competent player with good fundamentals can make Erron Black look unstoppable.

Kabal

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Like the other top-tier characters, Kabal can convert just about any hit into a highly damaging combo.

His competitive variations vary in playstyle, but both have strong options. His fast special attacks can punish characters from the opposite end of the screen and he also has his own strong zoning options.

If you wanna hear SonicFox’s thoughts on the full cast of “Mortal Kombat 11,” check out this video.

As mentioned above, SonicFox shared his thoughts on the full cast of Mortal Kombat 11 prior to Combo Breaker, the game’s first major open tournament. His tier list changed a bit following the event, but his initial impressions can be found in the video below.