Here’s everything we know about ‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ the brutal but beautiful new game arriving in April

Developed by the original creators at NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros., “Mortal Kombat” is a blockbuster video game franchise with a number of spin-offs.

The latest entry in the violent fighting-game franchise will feature new and returning characters for an all-new story, alongside the series’ signature “fatalities” – the ultra-violent finishing moves that made the original game the subject of controversy.

New gameplay mechanics include a character-customization system that lets players choose their moves and change their outfits before each fight, and flashy “fatal blows” that trigger special animations during the match.

Since the series first launched in 1992, “Mortal Kombat” has been synonymous with video game gore, earning legions of fans with over-the-top violence, edgy character designs, and an attitude that’s almost too savage to be taken seriously.

While violence has always taken center stage in “Mortal Kombat,” the fighting game surrounding the gore has steadily improved through the years thanks to a blockbuster budget and a passionate team of developers. Ed Boon, one of the original creators of “Mortal Kombat,” still leads the game’s development team at NetherRealm Studios.

“Mortal Kombat 11” will stick to its roots and bring a full serving of gore, but the amount of care that NetherRealm puts into the story and presentation of its bloody product should not be overlooked. NetherRealm has worked to develop the characters they debuted nearly 30 years ago, acknowledging both fan appreciation and the need to progress pass the stereotypes of the ’90s.

“Mortal Kombat 11” also has the benefit of being designed and tested by former professional “Mortal Kombat” players, who have worked to refine the series’ gameplay to its essentials without making things overly simple or too complex.

All in all, “Mortal Kombat 11” is shaping up to be one of the most impressive games released during the first half of 2019, and a must-have title for fighting game fans.

Here’s everything we know so far about “Mortal Kombat 11.”

Brutal yet beautiful, “Mortal Kombat 11” is one of the best-looking fighting games out there.

Like past “Mortal Kombat” games, every character has multiple “fatalities” – ultra-violent finishing moves that can be used to kill the opponent after willing a fight.

A few of the new fatalities could be considered … eye-popping.

Check out the fatalities that have been revealed so far below:

“Mortal Kombat 11” will feature more of the series’ violent hallmarks, too, like special “brutality” cutscenes when specific moves are used to close out a match.

Gotta say, Im super digging Skarlets Brutalities In this game ???? pic.twitter.com/b9tOMA2yRH — HBTW (@HBTheWarrior) January 19, 2019

Flashy new “fatal blow” attacks will help players make a comeback when they’re low on health.

With new mechanics like fatal blow, NetherRealm has refreshed the gameplay of “Mortal Kombat” to make the latest game more accessible than ever.

In the “Mortal Kombat 11” story prologue, Raiden, Earth’s protector and god of thunder, has taken a dark turn.

You can learn more about it in one of the game’s official trailers below:

Tired of protecting Earth from invading forces, Raiden is ready to start going on the offensive.

But Chronica, the game’s new villain, plans to turn back time to conquer the realm.

That means Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and other fan favorite characters who died in previous “Mortal Kombat” games will return to fight again.

So far, confirmed “Mortal Kombat 11” characters include: Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Sonya Blade, Skarlet, Baraka, Shao Kahn, and Geras.

caption Geras is the first new character to debut in “Mortal Kombat 11.” source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

Here’s Geras in action:

The “Mortal Kombat 11” character select screen has room for 25 characters, but the cast will likely grow with downloadable content.

caption Baraka and Skarlet will return after being left out of “Mortal Kombat X.” source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

For even more variety, each character will have customizable gear and attacks to choose from before the match.

Customizations can greatly change your character’s appearance; you can save your favorite variations for easy access later.

WWE Superstar and Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey will voice one of the original Mortal Kombat characters, Sonya Blade.

Sonya Blade is the military mom at the head of Earth’s Special Forces. Her daughter, Cassie Cage, was the main character of “Mortal Kombat X.”

“Mortal Kombat 11” is out April 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and you can play early if you preorder.

caption Shao-Kahn, the emperor of Outworld, will be unlocked as a “Mortal Kombat 11” preorder bonus. source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

“Mortal Kombat 11” will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23, but players who preorder on Xbox One and PS4 will be able to play the game early during a beta test scheduled for March 28.

Those who pre-order will also receive Outworld Emperor Shao Kahn as a downloadable character on release.