Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is joining the cast of ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ along with the Joker and Spawn

"Mortal Kombat"/NeatherRealm Studios

“Mortal Kombat 11” just revealed the next four downloadable characters coming to the game via the “Kombat Pack.”

The list includes three guest characters: Spawn, the Joker, and the T-800 Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is the best-selling game of the year so far, and is on pace to become the best-selling game in the series’ history.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is about to get even more brutal with the addition of four new downloadable characters in the next few months. The “Kombat Pack” will bring back Sindel and add three guest characters: Spawn, the Joker, and the T-800 Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Mortal Kombat” is best known for its over-the-top violence and all three guest characters will be right at home alongside the game’s cast of killers. Previous “Mortal Kombat” games have also included multiple guest characters from horror and sci-fi movies, including Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th,” Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and the xenomorph from the “Alien” franchise.

This won’t be the first fighting game appearance for “Mortal Kombat 11’s” comic-book guest stars, Spawn and the Joker. Spawn was an Xbox-exclusive guest star in “SoulCalibur 2” back in 2002, while the Joker recently appeared in the “Injustice” series created by “Mortal Kombat” developer NetherRealm Studios.

Schwarzenegger's Terminator as he appears in "Mortal Kombat 11."

The T-800 Terminator arrives ahead of the Schwarzenegger’s appearance in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth film in the “Terminator” franchise due out in theaters this November. Another “Terminator” character will make a video game appearance in Microsoft’s “Gears 5” in September.

When “Mortal Kombat 11” was released in April it became the first game to top the sales charts on all three major video game consoles in more than a decade. “Mortal Kombat 11” the best-selling game of the year thus far and it’s on pace to surpass “Mortal Kombat X” as the best-selling game in franchise history.

The Kombat Pass adds six characters to the game’s original roster of 25, and two have already been released. Nightwolf is a Native American fighter first introduced in “Mortal Kombat 3,” while Shang Tsung is the soul-stealing villain at the center of the original “Mortal Kombat.” Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa starred as Shang Tsung in the 1994 “Mortal Kombat” movie, and reprised the role for “Mortal Kombat 11.”

“Mortal Kombat 11” is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Kombat Pack is a separate $40 purchase. The deluxe edition of “Mortal Kombat 11” includes the Kombat Pack and is normally $100, but it’s on sale for $75 on Xbox and PlayStation until August 27.

Check out the reveal trailer for the full Kombat Pack below: