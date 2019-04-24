The new ‘Mortal Kombat’ game has an absurdly violent Easter egg that punishes quitters

caption Scorpion’s classic “Mortal Kombat” spear move, as seen in “Mortal Kombat 11.” source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

The latest “Mortal Kombat” game has an amazing Easter egg players have already discovered.

The secret is only triggered when an online opponent quits during play.

The result is a characteristically bloody exit, called a “Quitality.”

There are few more iconic phrases in video games than “Finish Him!” from “Mortal Kombat.”

It’s the last thing you hear right before performing – or attempting to perform – a “fatality.” And the latest entry in the long-running “Mortal Kombat” franchise, “Mortal Kombat 11,” is no exception in this regard. It’s got loads of characteristically gory fatalities.

But “Mortal Kombat 11” has another, far more hilarious match-ending “ality”: It’s called a “Quitality.”

As the name implies, Quitalities happen when a player quits an online match mid-fight.

Sometimes people quit because they have something to do in real life, but often this happens in fighting games because one player is getting trounced.

That concept, known as a “Rage Quit,” often results in little more than a let down for the player doing the trouncing. The concept of Quitalities was added in the previous “Mortal Kombat” game, 2015’s “Mortal Kombat X,” but the animation was significantly less hilarious. But in “Mortal Kombat 11,” the concept gets flipped into a hilarious animation of the player quite literally bursting.

Check it out right here – but maybe don’t check it out if you’re at work or school: