Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator has joined the cast of ‘Mortal Kombat 11,’ and it’s just as wild as you’d imagine

The T-800 Terminator is the latest downloadable character to join the cast of “Mortal Kombat 11.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger approved the use of his likeness for the game and selected the Terminator’s voice actor himself.

The Terminator’s guest appearance includes tons of references to the blockbuster movie franchise, including his metallic endoskeleton.

Previous “Mortal Kombat” games have also included multiple guest characters from horror and sci-fi movies. “Mortal Kombat 11” will add the Joker from DC Comics in January 2020, and Spawn from Image Comics in March 2020.

The T-800 Terminator made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger is the newest character in “Mortal Kombat 11,” and the murderous cyborg is a perfect fit for the savage fighting game franchise.

“Mortal Kombat” is best known for its over-the-top violence and the T-800 certainly doesn’t disappoint. The guest appearance features tons of references to the blockbuster film franchise too – when the Terminator is low on health, its skin will melt away to reveal its metallic endoskeleton, just like in the movies.

Though Schwarzenegger didn’t reprise the role for the game, he authorized the use of his likeness and chose his own voice actor. The game also includes multiple costumes matching Schwarzenegger’s outfits in the different “Terminator” films.

The T-800 Terminator arrives ahead of the Schwarzenegger’s appearance in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the sixth film in the “Terminator” franchise due out in theaters this November. The T-800 also appeared in Microsoft’s “Gears 5” in September.

Previous “Mortal Kombat” games have also included multiple guest characters from horror and sci-fi movies, including Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th,” Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and the xenomorph from the “Alien” franchise.

When “Mortal Kombat 11” was released in April, it became the first game to top the sales charts on all three major video game consoles in more than a decade. “Mortal Kombat 11” the best-selling game of the year thus far and it’s on pace to surpass “Mortal Kombat X” as the best-selling game in franchise history.

The Kombat Pack adds six characters to the game’s original roster of 25. The Terminator is the third Kombat Pack character to be released, following Nightwolf, a Native American fighter first introduced in “Mortal Kombat 3,” and Shang Tsung, the soul-stealing villain at the center of the original “Mortal Kombat.” Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa starred as Shang Tsung in the 1994 “Mortal Kombat” movie, and reprised the role for “Mortal Kombat 11.”

The final three Kombat Pack characters are Sindel from “Mortal Kombat 3” arriving on November 26, the Joker from DC Comics planned for January 28, 2020, and Spawn from Image Comics closing out the release schedule on March 17, 2020.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The only way to get the Terminator right now is to purchase the full Kombat Pack for $40, but in a few weeks you’ll be able to buy the T-800 alone for $6.