People are entertained by a massive Moschino backpack that takes ‘oversized’ to a new level

caption Moschino debuted this larger-than-life backpack at its pre-fall 2020 runway show on Monday. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Moschino

High-end fashion brand Moschino held its pre-fall 2020 runway show on Monday.

Models wore the designer’s forthcoming fashions while walking through vintage subways at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn, New York.

Moschino debuted a dramatically oversized backpack, which caught the attention of attendees and fans of the brand who followed along on social media.

Singer Kacey Musgraves shared a photo of the backpack on her Instagram Story while attending the Moschino show, writing: “Finally a bag big enough for all my issues.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Moschino hinted at its latest runway show that 2020 might just be the year of the oversized backpack.

Luxury fashion brand Moschino held its pre-fall 2020 runway show on Monday night at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn, New York.

The presentation was in line with Moschino’s notoriously whimsical perspective on fashion, as models – instead of strutting down a conventional runway – took to interiors of the museum’s vintage subway cars to display the designer’s forthcoming clothes and accessories.

One of the most viral accessories debuted at the presentation was a massive red backpack adorned with “Moschino” in gold lettering. It’s unclear if and when the statement-making backpack will be available for purchase.

caption A look at the big red backpack in action. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Moschino

Fans appeared to be instantly entertained by the dramatically oversized bag.

“When I fly Spirit and I’m only allowed a personal item,” one Instagram user wrote in a comment on Moschino’s Instagram photo of the backpack in all its glory

Another user compared the backpack to a sack of gifts Santa Claus would carry, writing in a comment, “Moschino Claus is coming to town.”

Moschino also reposted a video from Women’s Wear Daily on Instagram, which shows the enormous bag in action.

“When someone gets on the subway during rush hour and refuses to take off their [bag],” the video’s caption read, which accurately summarizes many city-dwellers’ biggest public transportation pet peeve.

Instagram users seemed to be enthralled by the statement-making accessory. Some users commented on the backpack’s potential to house a huge stash of movie theater snacks.

Singer Kacey Musgraves, who attended the Moschino fashion presentation, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the now-iconic red backpack, writing: “Finally a bag big enough for all my issues.”

caption A screenshot from Kacey Musgraves’ Instagram Story from the Moschino pre-fall presentation. source Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

Moschino’s collections are known to be clever.

In April, the brand collaborated with “The Sims” on a line of now sold-out fashion items with pixelated prints and symbols reminiscent of the nostalgic video game.

caption Moschino released a collection in collaboration with “The Sims.” source Electronic Arts and Moschino

Moschino also designed a line of McDonald’s-inspired fashions in 2014, which included altered versions of the fast-food chain’s arch logo.

Representatives for Moschino did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.