Lori Loughlin’s fashion designer husband reportedly lied to his dad about attending USC and used the tuition money he sent to start his first business

caption Mossimo Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into USC. source L. Cohen/WireImage for LaForce and Stevens/Getty

Mossimo Giannulli told the fashion blog The Hundreds in 2016 about how he conned his own father into thinking he was going to the University of Southern California – Los Angeles in the 1980s.

In reality, Giannulli was pocketing the money to build his first business, he said. He had a partnership with Target from 2000 to 2017.

Giannulli and his wife, actress Lori Loughlin, were recently accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Before he was accused of bribing his daughters’ way into the University of Southern California – Los Angeles, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli used the money his father sent him to attend the same school to start his fashion business, even though he was never a real student there.

Giannulli, who is married to actress Lori Loughlin, talked about how he used the funds in a 2016 interview with the fashion blog The Hundreds.

The article recently resurfaced as Giannulli and his wife were caught up in the college admissions scandal, which has also enveloped actress Felicity Huffman. Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to the charges that they issued bribes of $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella and Olivia into USC as rowers, even though their daughters never rowed crew.

caption Lori Loughlin and her daughters, Isabella and Olivia. source Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

In the interview, Giannulli said he falsified report cards to convince his dad that he was attending USC in the 1980s, when in reality he was pocketing the money to start a T-shirt business.

While Giannulli wasn’t a student, his business catered to campus organizations and he lived at a USC fraternity.

“SC was expensive, so that was how I was starting my company. I used all that cash,” Giannulli told The Hundreds in 2016. “I used to have hundreds of thousands of cash in my top drawer in my fraternity house. And I was like, ‘this is kind of too easy. I need a bigger platform. If I had a bigger account base, I could really kill it…'”

USC told CNN that Giannulli did attend the school, but only through the College of Continuing Education, which is open to anyone “with no formal admission requirements.”

He only attended classes during the spring semester of 1984.

Giannulli is perhaps most famous for his connection to Target, which lasted from 2000 until 2017, when Target dropped Mossimo in favor of a number of other labels, Business Insider’s Áine Cain reported.