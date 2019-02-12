Here’s the most affordable town for renters in every US state

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from US Census Bureau

Housing affordability varies widely across the United States.

Using data from the Census Bureau, we found the town in each state with the lowest median gross rent for apartments and other rented housing.

How much it costs to rent an apartment varies widely across the United States.

The American Community Survey is an annual survey run by the Census Bureau to allow the government, corporate and academic researchers, and anyone who is curious about demographics to better understand the US population. Among many other subjects, the ACS includes questions about how much people who rent their homes pay each month.

Using the ACS estimates from 2013 to 2017 for places with at least 500 renter-occupied housing units, Business Insider made a map showing the town in each state with the lowest median gross rent.

Gross rent measures how much renters pay for their housing in total each month, including base rent itself along with utilities and other costs. Since the median gross rent for a place is measured across all rented housing units, places where renting larger properties like detached single-family houses is common may tend to have higher medians than places with smaller units.

Here’s a table showing each of the towns, along with their median gross rent: