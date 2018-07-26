Here are the 10 most American cars on sale today

caption Workers assemble a Ford truck at the new Louisville Ford truck plant in Louisville source Reuters/Bryan Woolston

Cars.com released their annual list of 10 most American-made cars for 2018.

Ford and Honda cars earned the most slots in the ranking, but Chevrolet, Acura, and Jeep also make an appearance.

Auto plants in Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois were responsible for the production of these cars.

The website compiled its list based on five factors: assembly location, amount of domestic-made parts, US factory employment, engine sourcing, and transmission sourcing.

With President Donald Trump’s threat to increase auto tariffs in the news lately, many Americans are paying attention to where and how cars are made. Just because a car is made in an American factory, that doesn’t necessarily mean all the parts that have gone into the car were domestically manufactured. In fact, many car parts for US-produced cars are imported, a process that complicates the goals of the Trump administration’s tariff policy.

In June, Cars.com released its annual American-Made Index: a ranking of the 10 most American cars for 2018.The list features iconic domestic brands like Ford and Chevrolet, but Japan’s Honda Motor Company also has cars featured in four of the 10 spots.

That’s because of the way Cars.com defines American-made – the site’s list takes into account which cars are manufactured in America, which cars use the most American parts and materials, and which cars support the greatest number of American jobs. The final ranking is based on five factors: assembly location, domestic-parts content, US factory employment, engine sourcing, and transmission sourcing.

After analyzing more than 100 US-built vehicles, here are the top 10 most American-made cars, according to Cars.com. Here’s a closer look at the vehicles, as well as the factories and workers who make them.

10. Chevrolet Corvette (Bowling Green, KY)

caption An attendee takes a picture of the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at the Los Angeles Auto Show source Reuters/Mike Blake

The Chevrolet Corvette was manufactured at GM’s Bowling Green, Kentucky plant. It is the official sports car of the commonwealth of Kentucky.

9. Ford F-150 (Claycomo, MO and Dearborn, MI)

caption A Ford F 150 SVT Raptor Dakar Edition in a parking lot in Toronto source shutterstock/Philip Lange

The best-selling vehicle in the United States since 1986 and the best selling pickup since 1977, the Ford F-150 is the 13th generation of Ford’s F Series.

8. Ford Explorer (Chicago, IL)

The Explorer has been a top-seller for Ford since its debut in 1991. Last year, 238,056 Explorers rolled out of US dealerships.

caption A new Explorer SUV at the New York International Auto Show source Ford

7. Acura MDX (East Liberty, OH)

caption The 2016 Acura MDX on display at the Chicago Auto Show media preview, February 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois source Newspress

In May 2017, Acura shifted the production of third generation MDXs from Lincoln, Alabama to East Liberty, Ohio. The East Liberty Auto Plant was the first in North America to use low-emission, water-borne paint and the first to use laser welding in mass production.

caption The East Liberty Auto Plant as seen during a tour of the Honda automobile plant source Reuters/Paul Vernon

6. Honda Pilot (Lincoln, AL)

Over 4,000 employees work at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant, manufacturing parts and creating Pilot features like a direct-injection, 3.5-liter, SOHC, i-VTEC V-6 engine with cylinder deactivation.

5. Chevrolet Volt (Detroit-Hamtramck, MI)

With increased public attention on renewable energy and fossil-fuel emissions, it’s no surprise that a plug-in hybrid made this list. The Chevrolet Volt has won multiple awards including the Green Car of the Year award in 2009, 2011, and 2016, and the North American Car of the Year in 2011.

The Volt has been produced at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant since the first generation of the electric vehicle debuted in 2010.

4. Ford Taurus (Chicago, IL)

For over 30 years, the Ford Taurus has been a staple of the American road. But its run may be coming to an end: In April 2018, Ford announced plans to discontinue the Taurus and focus more on the production of trucks and SUVs.

Taurus production used to be shared between Ford’s Chicago, Illinois and Hapeville, Georgia plants. But after the 2006 shutdown of the Hapeville facility, all production shifted to Illinois.

3. Honda Ridgeline (Lincoln, AL)

caption A Honda Ridgeline truck at the North American International Auto Show, one of the most influential car shows in the world each year source shutterstock/SteveLagreca

The Ridgeline is also made in Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama plant, like the Pilot SUV on which it’s based.

caption The entrance to the Honda manufacturing facility in Lincoln, Alabama on December 4, 2011 source Reuters/MarvinGentry

2. Honda Odyssey (Lincoln, AL)

caption A 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan at the North American International Auto Show source shutterstock/SteveLagreca

The Honda Odyssey was the first vehicle ever produced in Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama manufacturing plant.

caption Honda Motor Company Limited President Hiroyuki Yoshino, left, starts a Honda tiller to break ground for the new Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama. source Reuters/

1. Jeep Cherokee (Belvidere, IL)

caption A 2015 Jeep Cherokee source shutterstock/Victor Maschek

Jeep Cherokee production shifted to Belvidere in 2017 from FCA’s plant in Toledo, Ohio.