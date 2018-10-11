Here are the country’s most and least popular senators

caption Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) arrive to speak with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2017. source REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Several vulnerable Democratic senators, including Bill Nelson of Florida, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, saw net drops in their approval ratings in the third quarter of this year.

Nelson and Sen. Bob Menendez, who’s expected to win reelection in New Jersey after being acquitted of federal corruption charges this year, saw the biggest drops in approval.

As 26 Democratic and nine Republican senators seek reelection in November, the chamber’s most vulnerable members made few gains in their approval ratings in the last quarter, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Sen. Bill Nelson, the Florida Democrat running for reelection in a competitive race against Republican Gov. Rick Scott (R), saw the biggest drop in approval numbers of any senator: 12 points since last quarter’s poll. It’s also the first underwater rating for Nelson – 39% approve of him and 41% disapprove – since Morning Consult began conducting this quarterly poll in 2015.

Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana – all up for reelection – also saw steep drops in their approval ratings, while Sen. Dean Heller, the Nevada Republican facing a strong challenge, saw a four-point drop.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent, and Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader from Kentucky, held on to their titles as the most and least popular senators, respectively. The pair held these titles throughout 2017 and 2018, but McConnell saw his approval rating increase by eight points since last quarter’s poll.

The poll surveyed 359,057 registered voters between July 1 and Sept. 25 nationwide.

Check out the top five most and least popular senators below.

LEAST POPULAR: 1. Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell

Approve: 33%

Disapprove: 52%

2. Arizona Republican Jeff Flake

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to members of the media after a meeting in the office of Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) September 28, 2018 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Approve: 32%

Disapprove: 49%

3. Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill

Approve: 37%

Disapprove: 48%

4. New Jersey Democrat Robert Menendez

caption Bob Menendez. source Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Approve: 31%

Disapprove: 46%

5. Nevada Republican Dean Heller

source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Approve: 37%

Disapprove: 44%

MOST POPULAR: 1. Vermont independent Bernie Sanders

Approve: 63%

Disapprove: 30%

2. Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy

Approve: 61%

Disapprove: 27%

3. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Approve: 58%

Disapprove: 26%

4. Maine independent Angus King

Approve: 58%

Disapprove: 29%

5. South Dakota Republican John Thune

Approve: 58%

Disapprove: 30%