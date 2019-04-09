These are the most and least trusted news outlets in the US

Americans’ overall trust in the media has declined since last year and is plummeting among self-identified Republicans, according to a new survey from Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter.

The share of self-identified Republicans who find nine leading news outlets to be credible decreased by 12 percentage points, from 56% to 44%, since 2016.

CBS was perceived as credible by a high percentage of American adults, Democrats found ABC to be the most credible, and Fox News was the most credible among Republicans.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Americans’ overall trust in the media has declined since last year and is plummeting among self-identified Republicans, according to a new survey from Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter.

The survey, conducted among more than 2,000 American adults from March 28 to April 2 of this year, comes as President Donald Trump is ramping up the critical rhetoric about the press he’s employed throughout his presidency.

source Morning Consult

Morning Consult said Trump has complained about “fake news” on Twitter 400 times since November 2016 and numerous other times during public appearances.

Read more: More than 2,400 people lost their jobs in a media landslide so far this year

The survey asked respondents whether they believed the leading broadcasters CBS, ABC, and NBC; the cable news channels MSNBC, CNN, and Fox; the print outlets The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal; and National Public Radio (NPR) are credible.

While trust in the media has declined among all groups, the researchers believe Trump’s comments seem to be having the most significant influence on media credibility among Republicans, with the share of self-identified Republicans who find those nine news outlets credible decreasing 12 percentage points, from 56% to 44%, since 2016.

The survey also found that CNN and the New York Times – two of the outlets Trump attacks the most frequently – have experienced the biggest drop in credibility among Republicans, falling by nearly 20 percentage points since 2016.

Among all adult Americans surveyed:

On average, 55% of adults found the 9 outlets included in the survey credible.

found the 9 outlets included in the survey credible. 63% of adults find CBS credible

of adults find credible 61% of adults think NBC is credible

of adults think is credible 60% who find ABC credible.

who find credible. 59% of adults think the Wall Street Journal is credible

of adults think is credible 53% of Americans thought CNN was credible, the same percentage as the New York Times

of Americans thought was credible, the same percentage as the 51% think Fox News is credible

think is credible 49% think NPR is credible.

think is credible. 48% of Americans think MSNBC is credible

Among Democrats:

On average, 69% of Democrats surveyed found the 9 outlets included in the survey credible

surveyed found the 9 outlets included in the survey credible 81% trusted ABC

trusted 80% found NBC credible

found credible 79% said CBS is credible

said is credible 74% said CNN was credible

said was credible 72% of Democrats said the New York Times is credible

of Democrats said the is credible 67% of Democrats think MSNBC is credible, down from 75% in 2018

of Democrats think is credible, down from 75% in 2018 65% of Democrats think the Wall Street Journal is credible

of Democrats think the is credible 60% of Democrats believe NPR is credible

of Democrats believe is credible 42% of Democrats think Fox News is credible

Among Republicans: