The 8 most-anticipated new TV shows of 2019, including Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ starring Henry Cavill

caption “Good Omens” premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. source Amazon

Television-tracking app TV Time provided Business Insider a list of the most-anticipated new shows coming in 2019 that don’t have release dates yet.

They include HBO’s “Watchmen” and Netflix’s “The Witcher.”

As 2019 looms, viewers can expect the return of some fan-favorite TV shows, including the long-awaited third season of HBO’s “True Detective,” starring Mahershala Ali.

But there are also plenty of new shows coming up that could become major hits that don’t yet have release dates, including HBO’s “Watchmen” and Netflix’s “The Witcher.”

To find out what audiences are most looking forward to, we turned to television-tracking app TV Time, which ranked the most-followed shows based on its over 13 million global users (the shows provided don’t have release dates yet).

The top eight most-anticipated news shows are below:

8. “First Wives Club” (Paramount)

caption “The First Wives Club” (1996) source Paramount Pictures

Paramount describes the series like this: “Based on the film of the same name, three women unite as their marriages end in divorce.” It stars Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, and Michelle Buteau, and premieres in January.

7. Untitled Fosse/Verdon Series (FX)

caption Sam Rockwell source Larry Busacca/Getty

According to Deadline, FX greenlit an untitled limited series from executive producer Lin-Manuel Miranda about the romantic and creative relationship between filmmaker Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon in July. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams will star.

6. “City on a Hill” (Showtime)

caption Kevin Bacon source Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Showtime gave a 12-episode series order to “City on a Hill” in May, according to Deadline. It stars Kevin Bacon and is executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The series is about racism and the criminal justice system in Boston in the early 1990s.

5. “Watchmen” (HBO)

source HBO

“Lost” and “The Leftovers” co-creator Damon Lindelof is developing HBO’s first superhero series, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons about masked vigilantes caught in a history-making conspiracy after one of their own is killed. Lindelof’s series is expected to take place in the same universe of the novel, but isn’t a direct adaptation. It stars Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

4. “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

caption “What We Do In the Shadows” (2014) source Unison

The series is based on Taika Waititi’s 2014 film of the same name about vampire housemates learning to adapt to modern responsibilities. It follows a new group of characters in a new location: Staten Island.

3. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

DC describes the series, based on its comic of the same name, as a “re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).” It stars Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, and Alan Tudyk.

2. “Good Omens” (Amazon)

source Amazon

Amazon’s upcoming apocalyptic comedy “Good Omens” is based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, about an angel and a demon who have enjoyed an unlikely friendship for thousands of years, and must save the world from destruction. It stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Jon Hamm.

1. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Former Superman actor Henry Cavill will star in this video-game adaptation from Netflix about: “The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”