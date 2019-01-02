The 5 most anticipated new TV shows in January

caption “Deadly Class” source SyFy

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider the most anticipated new shows.

January includes The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” SyFy’s “Deadly Class,” and Fox’s “The Passage.”

It’s a new year, and that means there are plenty of new shows on the way. Fans of the 1999 show “Roswell” can return to that universe in January thanks to The CW’s reboot, “Roswell, New Mexico.”

Every month, Business Insider runs down the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time (based on its 13 million global users).

Other shows fans are excited about this month include SyFy’s “Deadly Class,” based on the Image comic book of the same name, and “The Passage,” a post-apocalyptic horror series based on the 2010 novel.

5. “Fam” – CBS, January 10

source CBS

Description: “FAM stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful family is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her. Clem’s upbringing and teen years left a lot to be desired, but she pulled herself up, and built a fantastic life-great job, terrific apartment, and an amazing fiancé, Nick, a college professor from a well-to-do “normal” family. Nick’s warm and supportive parents, Rose and Walt, embrace Clem and complete the family she always wanted. But when Clem’s wild-child half-sister, Shannon, appears on their doorstep to escape their train wreck of a dad, Nick agrees that Clem can help her avoid all the mistakes she made, and they invite her to move in. As the family Clem chose and the family she has blend, Clem realizes that this happy fam may be the perfection she’s been seeking.”

4. “Roswell, New Mexico” -The CW, January 15

source The CW

Description: “In The CW’s new series ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, more than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) left it all behind 10 years ago after the death of her beloved older sister Rosa. But after the government cuts funding on her biomedical research, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with her father. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans (Nathan Parsons), her teenage crush, who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly sister, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and their friend Michael (Michael Vlamis).”

3. “The Passage” – Fox, January 14

source Fox

Description: “Executive-produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ridley Scott (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) and writer/director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”), THE PASSAGE focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl, AMY BELLAFONTE (Saniyya Sidney, “Fences,” “Hidden Figures”), is chosen to be a test subject, Federal Agent BRAD WOLGAST (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Pitch”) is the man who is tasked with bringing her to Project NOAH. Ultimately, however, Wolgast becomes her surrogate father, trying to protect her at any cost.”

2. “Deadly Class” – SyFy, January 16

source SyFy

Description: “Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while navigating a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is a coming of age story unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Based on the smash hit comic series of the same name by Rick Remender.”

1. “Good Trouble” – Freeform, January 8

source Freeform

Description: “From the hit series The Fosters, the spin-off Good Trouble follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they move to Los Angeles and begin their lives as young adults.”