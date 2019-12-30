22 of the most baffling outfits celebrities wore in 2019

caption Kim Kardashian wore Thierry Mugler on the Met Gala pink carpet. source Getty/Dia Dipasupil

Celebrities went all out with their fashion choices this year.

Stars like Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga continued to push fashion boundaries, but not every risk paid off.

Cardi B also walked the red carpet in several interesting looks, including the oyster shell gown she wore to the Grammys.

In 2019, celebrities have gotten bolder and bolder with their fashion choices.

Stars like Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga took major risks, but sometimes they just fell flat. The beauty mogul wore a custom Thierry Mugler minidress to the 2019 Met Gala that was so tight she couldn’t go to the bathroom. At the same event, Gaga changed four different times until she ended up in a bra and underwear from designer Brandon Maxwell.

See the 22 most head-scratching looks celebrities wore in 2019.

Bella Hadid wore a floral tube top and matching skirt to the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards.

caption Bella Hadid at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hadid’s two-piece floral set was held together with suspenders that extended past her knees.

Billy Porter wore a bejeweled catsuit with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece to the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Porter wore a custom “Sun God” design by The Blonds, and paired it with custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. His extravagant look was completed with jewelry by Andreoli, John Hardy, and Oscar Heyman.

Cara Delevingne wore a blazer dress with oversized sleeves to the TrevorLive Gala.

caption Cara Delevingne at TrevorLIVE NY 2019. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The model and actress wore a Balmain cape dress with sheer sleeves that draped all the way down to her feet, and Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots.

Cardi B arrived at the Grammys in a dress that was reminiscent of an oyster.

caption Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The rapper wore a vintage Thierry Mugler look from 1995 that featured a ruffle detailing at the waist made to look like a shell. She paired her dress with shiny pink gloves.

The rapper then arrived at the Met Gala in a custom Thom Browne gown with a train that extended outward in concentric circles.

caption Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The rapper’s gown took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create. Her look also featured a bugle-bead headpiece and 44-carat ruby nipples, which were custom-designed by Stefere Jewelry and cost $250,000, according to Vogue.

Dua Lipa wore an oversized cobalt-blue blazer to the MTV EMAs.

caption Dua Lipa at the 2019 MTV EMAs. source Kate Green/Getty Images

After performing in a Mugler black bodysuit, Dua Lipa changed into the blue version of the cut-out one-piece, and paired it with a matching oversized blazer.

Gwyneth Paltrow turned to the year 1963 for this Valentino recreation.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2019 Emmys. source Rich Polk/Getty Images

“The Politician” actress arrived at the Emmys in a vintage Valentino dress that featured a sheer black top and floor-length feathery sleeves, with a metallic white column skirt.

Halsey embraced the ’80s in an electric blue-and-black gown at the Billboard Music Awards.

caption Halsey at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. source NBC/Getty Images

Halsey accessorized her look with Brian Atwood shoes and jewelry by A Little Too Much and Hearts on Fire.

A few months later, the “Without Me” singer wore an orange Peter Dundas design to the MTV VMAs.

caption Halsey at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

Halsey’s dress was designed with 3D flower petals all over, and underneath she wore a black bra and high-waisted underwear. The singer cinched her sheer outfit with a black leather belt.

Jared Leto brought an exact replica of his head to the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

For the annual fashion extravaganza, Jared Leto wore Gucci. The actor sported a red high-neck gown with shoulder pads and a crystal-encrusted body chain, which he topped off with a replica of his own head.

Katy Perry arrived at the Met Gala in head-to-toe Moschino.

caption Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala. source Sean Anni

For the Met Gala, the singer wore a custom Moschino gown that doubled as a functioning chandelier.

Kim Kardashian West also tried to make a case for wearing head-to-toe animal print.

caption Kim Kardashian West out in Paris. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

While out in Paris, Kardashian West wore a vintage look from Azzedine Alaïa’s 1991 collection with a pair of boots from the same brand.

Kardashian West turned heads when she stepped out in this bold Mugler design.

caption Kim Kardashian West on her way to The Hollywood Beauty Awards. source Hollywood to You/Star Max/Getty Images

The reality star wore a floor-length dress from Mugler’s 1998 archives that featured a thigh-high split in the skirt and harness-style straps across her chest.

The beauty mogul and reality star also wore a waist-defining look to the Met Gala.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kardashian West wore a custom Thierry Mugler dress that was covered in beads and sequins. The reality star wasn’t able to sit or go to the bathroom for 4 hours thanks to her tiny corset.

Lady Gaga changed into four different Brandon Maxwell designs at the Met Gala.

caption Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The singer and actress arrived at the Met Gala in a huge hot-pink Maxwell gown, and ended up in a matching black bra and underwear set with sky-high boots. Gaga accessorized her look with a hot-pink wagon with samples from her beauty line, Haus Laboratories.

Lily James wore a bedazzled dress covered with crystal bottle caps.

caption Lily James at the UK premiere of “Yesterday.” source NurPhoto/Getty Images

The actress paired the custom Burberry design with a pair of silver heels.

Marion Cotillard wore a high-neck maxi dress with an oversized sweater on top.

caption Marion Cotillard at the premiere of “Nous finirons Ensemble.” source Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Cotillard’s baffling outfit is from Lacoste.

Rachel Boom resembled a medicine bottle at The Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA.

caption Rachel Bloom at The Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rachel Bloom paired her Moschino T-shirt dress with simple black heels.

Tessa Thompson matched her eyeliner to the blue pleated design of her blazer.

caption Tessa Thompson attends the photo call for “Men in Black” in Paris. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thompson arrived at a photo call for “Men in Black” in a Robert Wun design.

The “Men in Black: International” star channeled the space theme on the red carpet.

caption Tessa Thompson at the “Men In Black: International” premiere in New York City. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The actress wore a galactic-inspired Rodarte gown. The metallic silver dress featured a dramatic sleeve with ruffles. Thompson paired her look with a matching crescent moon-shaped clutch.

Kim Kardashian West wore denim-on-denim with blue leather chaps to the WSJ Innovator Awards.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 WSJ Innovator Awards. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The beauty mogul honored designer Riccardo Tisci at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards. Kardashian West wore a denim-on-denim look with blue leather chaps and matching boots for the event.

Rita Ora made a statement in this feathered frock.

caption Rita Ora at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The singer wore a white-and-black feathered Yanina Couture dress and Christian Louboutin heels.