caption Marrakesh Menara Airport has stunning architectural features, like this glass dome. source Flickr / Klim Levene

Many major American airports are unreliable or outdated.

Their best global counterparts have stunning architectural features and amenities like golf courses and movie theaters.

The world’s most beautiful airports are located in major cities like Tokyo and smaller destinations like Incheon, South Korea.

Many major American airports have seen better days, but some of their global counterparts are in much better shape. Whether they’re in major global cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo, or stand out in less prominent locations, the world’s most beautiful airports have stunning architectural features and amenities like golf courses and movie theaters.

These are the 14 most beautiful airports in the world.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport — Spain

source Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

The airport saw its first commercial flights take place in 1933. A new terminal was unveiled in 2006, and the airport has seen over 50,000,000 travelers in each of the past two years.

Vancouver International Airport — Canada

Vancouver International Airport is the rare airport you might want to visit even if you don’t have a flight. In addition to its sculpture collection, the airport has multiple aquarium exhibits.

Singapore Changi Airport

source Photo courtesy of Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi International Airport has been named the best airport in the world by the consumer-aviation website Skytrax for five years in a row. It’s easy to see why, as the airport’s amenities include multiple gardens, a movie theater, and a swimming pool.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport — Malaysia

With over ten posh lounges and a massage center, Kuala Lumpur International Airport gives travelers plenty of opportunities to relax before their flights.

Munich Airport — Germany

source Michael Dalder / Reuters

In addition to serving travelers, Munich Airport also has an event space. The airport has hosted surfing and biking events over the years.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport — Azerbaijan

source Wikimedia Commons

Heydar Aliyev International Airport saw over 4 million travelers in 2016.

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport — China

Shenzen Bao’An International Airport’s Terminal 3 was meant to evoke a manta ray, according to architect Massimiliano Fuksas. Throughout the terminal, the ceiling is designed to look like a honeycomb.

Hong Kong International Airport — China

Hong Kong International Airport appeals to business travelers with a nine-hole golf course that meets U.S. Golf Association standards. Those with long layovers can take advantage of the airport’s IMAX theater.

Hamad International Airport — Qatar

source Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport took a decade and $16 billion to build. Some parts of its interior look like a modern art museum.

Dubai International Airport — United Arab Emirates

source Dubai Airports

In 2016, Dubai International Airport was the busiest in the world with 83.6 million passengers.

Beijing Capital International Airport — China

While it’s currently one of China’s signature airports, Beijing Capital International Airport may be overshadowed by the upcoming Beijing Daxing Airport, which is set to open in 2019.

Marrakesh Menara Airport — Morocco

Marrakesh Menara Airport features a number of stunning architectural features, like the glass dome pictured above.

Incheon International Airport — South Korea

source Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport has first-class amenities, including free showers, massage chairs, and sleeping areas.

Haneda Airport — Japan

Haneda Airport in Tokyo is known for a variety of high-quality food options. The airport’s ramen, sushi, and dessert vendors even attract customers who don’t have flights.