- To understand Apple’s global retail footprint, it helps to see it for yourself.
- We’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful Apple stores in the United States.
Apple has more than 500 stores around the world, with 271 of those stores in the United States alone.
Apple’s physical retail stores have only been around since 2001. In many ways, they’ve come to represent Apple’s own products: beautiful, and meticulously crafted around the customer. While you’ll find many Apple stores inside malls, some of the most beautiful stores are architectural marvels unto themselves.
Apple has hundreds of stores in the United States, so we thought it would be fun to highlight the most beautiful locations – particularly since Apple does such a good job at adapting its retail presence to the local environment.
Take a look at the most beautiful Apple stores in the United States.
First, some fun facts about Apple’s US stores.
- The state with the most Apple stores is California, which has 53 different locations. New York comes next with 22 stores, followed by Texas with 18 stores.
- There are no Apple stores in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming.
- Nebraska, Washington D.C., Delaware, Alaska, Idaho, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Mexico only have one Apple store.
- Apple has a store called South Park, but it’s not in Colorado. It’s in North Carolina.
Now, onto the stores!
Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square
- source
- Apple
Located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Apple Corte Madera
- source
- Apple
Located in Corte Madera, California.
Apple Park Visitor Center
- source
- Apple
Located in Cupertino, California.
Apple Irvine Spectrum Center
- source
- Apple
Located in Irvine, California.
Apple Palo Alto
- source
- Apple
Located in Palo Alto, California.
Apple Stanford
- source
- Apple
Located in Palo Alto, California.
Apple Pasadena
- source
- Apple
Located in Pasadena, California.
Apple Union Square
- source
- Apple
Located in San Francisco, California.
Apple Higuera Street
- source
- Apple
Located in San Luis Obispo, California.
Apple State Street
- source
- Apple
Located in Santa Barbara, California.
Apple Third Street Promenade
- source
- Apple
Located in Santa Monica, California.
Apple Broadway Plaza
- source
- Apple
Located in Walnut Creek, California.
Apple Aspen Grove
- source
- Apple
Located in Littleton, Colorado.
Apple Greenwich Avenue
- source
- Apple
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Apple New Haven
- source
- Apple
Located in New Haven, Connecticut.
Apple Georgetown
- source
- Apple
Located in Washington, D.C.
Apple Lincoln Road
- source
- Apple
Located in Miami Beach, Florida.
Apple Avalon
Apple Avalon
- Apple
Located in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Apple Royal Hawaiian
- source
- Apple
Located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Apple Lincoln Park
- source
- Apple
Located in Chicago, Illinois.
Apple Michigan Avenue
- source
- Apple
Located in Chicago, Illinois.
Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone
- source
- Apple
Located in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Apple Boylston Street
- source
- Apple
Located in Boston, Massachusetts.
Apple Legacy Place
- source
- Apple
Located in Dedham, Massachusetts.
Apple Market Street
- source
- Apple
Located in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.
Apple Country Club Plaza
- source
- Apple
Located in Kansas City, Missouri.
Apple Summit Sierra
- source
- Apple
Located in Reno, Nevada.
Apple Downtown Brooklyn
- source
- Apple
Located in Brooklyn, New York.
Apple Williamsburg
- source
- Apple
Located in Brooklyn, New York.
Apple Fifth Avenue (closed for renovation)
- source
- Apple
Located in New York, New York.
Apple Grand Central
- source
- Apple
Located in New York, New York.
Apple SoHo
Apple SoHo
- Apple
Located in New York, New York.
Apple Upper East Side
- source
- Apple
Located in New York, New York.
Apple Upper West Side
- source
- Apple
Located in New York, New York.
Apple The Greene
- source
- Apple
Located in Beavercreek, Ohio.
Apple Pioneer Place (closed for renovation)
- source
- Apple
Located in Portland, Oregon.
Apple Lehigh Valley
- source
- Apple
Located in Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
Apple Domain Northside
- source
- Apple
Located in Austin, Texas.
Apple Highland Village
- source
- Apple
Located in Houston, Texas.
Apple Southlake Town Square
- source
- Apple
Located in Southlake, Texas.
Apple Station Park
- source
- Apple
Located in Farmington, Utah.
Apple Clarendon
- source
- Apple
Located in Arlington, Virginia.
Apple Alderwood
- source
- Apple
Located in Lynwood, Washington.
Apple University Village
- source
- Apple
Located in Seattle, Washington.
Apple Hilldale
- source
- Apple
Located in Madison, Wisconsin.