caption Apple Michigan Avenue, located in Chicago, Illinois. source Apple

To understand Apple’s global retail footprint, it helps to see it for yourself.

We’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful Apple stores in the United States.

Apple has more than 500 stores around the world, with 271 of those stores in the United States alone.

Apple’s physical retail stores have only been around since 2001. In many ways, they’ve come to represent Apple’s own products: beautiful, and meticulously crafted around the customer. While you’ll find many Apple stores inside malls, some of the most beautiful stores are architectural marvels unto themselves.

Apple has hundreds of stores in the United States, so we thought it would be fun to highlight the most beautiful locations – particularly since Apple does such a good job at adapting its retail presence to the local environment.

Take a look at the most beautiful Apple stores in the United States.

First, some fun facts about Apple’s US stores.

caption Apple World Trade Center, located in New York, New York source Apple

The state with the most Apple stores is California, which has 53 different locations. New York comes next with 22 stores, followed by Texas with 18 stores.

There are no Apple stores in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Nebraska, Washington D.C., Delaware, Alaska, Idaho, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, New Mexico only have one Apple store.

Apple has a store called South Park, but it’s not in Colorado. It’s in North Carolina.

Now, onto the stores!

Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square

source Apple

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Apple Corte Madera

source Apple

Located in Corte Madera, California.

Apple Park Visitor Center

source Apple

Located in Cupertino, California.

Apple Irvine Spectrum Center

source Apple

Located in Irvine, California.

Apple Palo Alto

source Apple

Located in Palo Alto, California.

Apple Stanford

source Apple

Located in Palo Alto, California.

Apple Pasadena

source Apple

Located in Pasadena, California.

Apple Union Square

source Apple

Located in San Francisco, California.

Apple Higuera Street

source Apple

Located in San Luis Obispo, California.

Apple State Street

source Apple

Located in Santa Barbara, California.

Apple Third Street Promenade

source Apple

Located in Santa Monica, California.

Apple Broadway Plaza

source Apple

Located in Walnut Creek, California.

Apple Aspen Grove

source Apple

Located in Littleton, Colorado.

Apple Greenwich Avenue

source Apple

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Apple New Haven

source Apple

Located in New Haven, Connecticut.

Apple Georgetown

source Apple

Located in Washington, D.C.

Apple Lincoln Road

source Apple

Located in Miami Beach, Florida.

Apple Avalon

source Apple

Located in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Apple Royal Hawaiian

source Apple

Located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Apple Lincoln Park

source Apple

Located in Chicago, Illinois.

Apple Michigan Avenue

source Apple

Located in Chicago, Illinois.

Apple The Fashion Mall at Keystone

source Apple

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Apple Boylston Street

source Apple

Located in Boston, Massachusetts.

Apple Legacy Place

source Apple

Located in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Apple Market Street

source Apple

Located in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

Apple Country Club Plaza

source Apple

Located in Kansas City, Missouri.

Apple Summit Sierra

source Apple

Located in Reno, Nevada.

Apple Downtown Brooklyn

source Apple

Located in Brooklyn, New York.

Apple Williamsburg

source Apple

Located in Brooklyn, New York.

Apple Fifth Avenue (closed for renovation)

source Apple

Located in New York, New York.

Apple Grand Central

source Apple

Located in New York, New York.

Apple SoHo

source Apple

Located in New York, New York.

Apple Upper East Side

source Apple

Located in New York, New York.

Apple Upper West Side

source Apple

Located in New York, New York.

Apple The Greene

source Apple

Located in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Apple Pioneer Place (closed for renovation)

source Apple

Located in Portland, Oregon.

Apple Lehigh Valley

source Apple

Located in Whitehall, Pennsylvania.

Apple Domain Northside

source Apple

Located in Austin, Texas.

Apple Highland Village

source Apple

Located in Houston, Texas.

Apple Southlake Town Square

source Apple

Located in Southlake, Texas.

Apple Station Park

source Apple

Located in Farmington, Utah.

Apple Clarendon

source Apple

Located in Arlington, Virginia.

Apple Alderwood

source Apple

Located in Lynwood, Washington.

Apple University Village

source Apple

Located in Seattle, Washington.

Apple Hilldale

source Apple

Located in Madison, Wisconsin.