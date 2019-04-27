We ranked the 30 most beautiful Apple stores in the world

Apple has more than 500 stores around the globe.

Apple opened its first physical retail store in 2001.

Almost 20 years later, the company now has more than 500 stores in 24 countries around the world.

In many ways, Apple stores have come to represent Apple’s other devices, like iPhones and Mac computers: They are beautiful, forward-thinking, and meticulously crafted around the customer.

Many Apple stores reside in malls around the world, but some of the most beautiful stores are architectural marvels themselves. That’s why we wanted to round up and rank the most beautiful Apple stores in the world.

We only had a couple of criteria for this ranking: to what extent the store’s design catches your eye, and how well the store either complements, or improves upon, the surrounding local environment.

Take a look at our ranking of the most beautiful Apple stores in the world.

30. Apple Parc 66 Jinan

Located in Lixia District, Shandong, China.
29. Apple Greenwich Avenue

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut.
28. Apple Lincoln Road

Located in Miami Beach, Florida.
27. Apple Pasadena

Located in Pasadena, California.
26. Apple Irvine Spectrum Center

Located in Irvine, California.
25. Apple Union Square

Located in San Francisco, California.
24. Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
23. Apple Upper West Side

Located in New York, New York.
22. Apple Royal Hawaiian

Located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
21. Apple Williamsburg

Located in Brooklyn, New York.
20. Apple Regent Street

Located in London, England.
19. Apple Pioneer Place (closed for renovation)

Located in Portland, Oregon.
18. Apple Brisbane

Located in Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia.
17. Apple Kurfürstendamm

Located in Berlin, Germany.
16. Apple Sainte-Catherine

Located in Bordeaux, France.
15. Apple Jungfernstieg

Located in Hamburg, Germany.
14. Apple Kunming

Located in Wuhua District, Yunnan, China.
13. Apple Jiefangbei

Located in Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China.
12. Apple Park Visitor Center

Located in Cupertino, California.
11. Apple Pudong

Located in Pudong District, Shanghai, China.
10. Apple Zorlu Center

Located in Istanbul, Turkey.
9. Apple Brussels

Located in Brussels, Belgium.
8. Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen

Located in Nanshan District, Guangdong, China.
7. Apple Shibuya

Located in Tokyo, Japan.
6. Apple Downtown Brooklyn

Located in Brooklyn, New York.
5. Apple Cotai Central

Located in Cotai, Macau.
4. Apple Iconsiam

Located in Bangkok, Thailand.
3. Apple Piazza Liberty

Located in Milan, Italy.
2. Apple Michigan Avenue

Located in Chicago, Illinois.
1. Apple Grand Central

Located in New York, New York.
Disagree with our ranking? Tell me about your favorite Apple store – email me at dsmith@businessinsider.com.