We ranked the 30 most beautiful Apple stores in the world

To understand Apple’s global retail footprint, it helps to see it for yourself.

We’ve compiled and ranked the most beautiful Apple stores in the world.

Apple opened its first physical retail store in 2001.

Almost 20 years later, the company now has more than 500 stores in 24 countries around the world.

In many ways, Apple stores have come to represent Apple’s other devices, like iPhones and Mac computers: They are beautiful, forward-thinking, and meticulously crafted around the customer.

Many Apple stores reside in malls around the world, but some of the most beautiful stores are architectural marvels themselves. That’s why we wanted to round up and rank the most beautiful Apple stores in the world.

We only had a couple of criteria for this ranking: to what extent the store’s design catches your eye, and how well the store either complements, or improves upon, the surrounding local environment.

Take a look at our ranking of the most beautiful Apple stores in the world.

30. Apple Parc 66 Jinan

caption Located in Lixia District, Shandong, China. source Apple

29. Apple Greenwich Avenue

caption Located in Greenwich, Connecticut. source Apple

28. Apple Lincoln Road

caption Located in Miami Beach, Florida. source Apple

27. Apple Pasadena

caption Located in Pasadena, California. source Apple

26. Apple Irvine Spectrum Center

caption Located in Irvine, California. source Apple

25. Apple Union Square

caption Located in San Francisco, California. source Apple

24. Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square

caption Located in Scottsdale, Arizona. source Apple

23. Apple Upper West Side

caption Located in New York, New York. source Apple

22. Apple Royal Hawaiian

caption Located in Honolulu, Hawaii. source Apple

21. Apple Williamsburg

caption Located in Brooklyn, New York. source Apple

20. Apple Regent Street

caption Located in London, England. source Apple

19. Apple Pioneer Place (closed for renovation)

caption Located in Portland, Oregon. source Apple

18. Apple Brisbane

caption Located in Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia. source Apple

17. Apple Kurfürstendamm

caption Located in Berlin, Germany. source Apple

16. Apple Sainte-Catherine

caption Located in Bordeaux, France. source Apple

15. Apple Jungfernstieg

caption Located in Hamburg, Germany. source Apple

14. Apple Kunming

caption Located in Wuhua District, Yunnan, China. source Apple

13. Apple Jiefangbei

caption Located in Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China. source Apple

12. Apple Park Visitor Center

caption Located in Cupertino, California. source Apple

11. Apple Pudong

caption Located in Pudong District, Shanghai, China. source Apple

10. Apple Zorlu Center

caption Located in Istanbul, Turkey. source Apple

9. Apple Brussels

caption Located in Brussels, Belgium. source Apple

8. Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen

caption Located in Nanshan District, Guangdong, China. source Apple

7. Apple Shibuya

caption Located in Tokyo, Japan. source Apple

6. Apple Downtown Brooklyn

caption Located in Brooklyn, New York. source Apple

5. Apple Cotai Central

caption Located in Cotai, Macau. source Apple

4. Apple Iconsiam

caption Located in Bangkok, Thailand. source Apple

3. Apple Piazza Liberty

caption Located in Milan, Italy. source Apple

2. Apple Michigan Avenue

caption Located in Chicago, Illinois. source Apple

1. Apple Grand Central

caption Located in New York, New York. source Apple

