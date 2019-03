caption Apple Jungfernstieg, located in Hamburg, Germany source Apple

To understand Apple’s global retail footprint, it helps to see it for yourself.

We’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful Apple stores outside the United States.

Apple has more than 500 stores in 24 countries around the world.

It’s hard to believe the company was started just over 40 years ago, out of a garage in California.

Apple’s physical retail stores have only been around since 2001, but in many ways they’ve come to represent Apple’s own products: beautiful, and meticulously crafted around the customer. While you’ll find many Apple stores inside malls around the world, some of the most beautiful stores are architectural marvels themselves.

Apple has hundreds of stores in the United States alone, but we thought it would be fun to highlight its most beautiful stores outside the US – particularly since Apple does such a good job at adapting its retail presence to the local environment.

Take a look at the 50 most beautiful Apple stores outside the United States.

Apple Sydney

caption Located in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. source Apple

Apple Brisbane

caption Located in Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia. source Apple

Apple Perth City

caption Located in Perth, Western Australia, Australia. source Apple

Apple Kärntner Straße

caption Located in Vienna, Austria. source Apple

Apple Brussels

caption Located in Brussels, Belgium. source Apple

Apple Sainte-Catherine

caption Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. source Apple

Apple Wangfujing

caption Located in Dongcheng District, Beijing, China. source Apple

Apple Jiefangbei

caption Located in Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China. source Apple

Apple Paradise Walk Chongqing

caption Located in Jiangbei District, Chongqing, China. source Apple

Apple Holiday Plaza Shenzhen

caption Located in Nanshan District, Guangdong, China. source Apple

Apple Nanjing IST

caption Located in Xuanwu District, Jiangsu, China. source Apple

Apple Suzhou

caption Located in Suzhou Industrial Park, Jiangsu, China. source Apple

Apple Parc 66 Jinan

caption Located in Lixia District, Shandong, China. source Apple

Apple MixC Qingdao

caption Located in Shinan District, Shandong, China. source Apple

Apple Pudong

caption Located in Pudong District, Shanghai, China. source Apple

Apple Taikoo Li Chengdu

caption Located in Jinjiang District, Sichuan, China. source Apple

Apple Riverside 66 Tianjin

caption Located in Heping District, Tianjin, China. source Apple

Apple Kunming

caption Located in Wuhua District, Yunnan, China. source Apple

Apple MixC Hangzhou

caption Located in Jianggan District, Zhejiang, China. source Apple

Apple West Lake

caption Located in Shangcheng District, Zhejiang. source Apple

Apple Tianyi Square

caption Located in Qizha Street Haishu District, Zhejiang, China. source Apple

Apple Aix-en-Provence

caption Located in Aix-en-Provence, France. source Apple

Apple Sainte-Catherine

caption Located in Bordeaux, France. source Apple

Apple Lille

caption Located in Lille, France. source Apple

Apple Champs-Élysées

caption Located in Paris, France. source Apple

Apple Marché Saint-Germain

caption Located in Paris, France. source Apple

Apple Opéra

caption Located in Paris, France. source Apple

Apple Strasbourg

caption Located in Strasbourg, France. source Apple

Apple Kurfürstendamm

caption Located in Berlin, Germany. source Apple

Apple Schildergasse

caption Located in Cologne, Germany. source Apple

Apple Jungfernstieg

caption Located in Hamburg, Germany. source Apple

Apple Via Rizzoli

caption Located in Bologna, Italy. source Apple

Apple Firenze

caption Located in Florence, Italy. source Apple

Apple Piazza Liberty

caption Located in Milan, Italy. source Apple

Apple Via Roma

caption Located in Torino, Italy. source Apple

Apple Kyoto

caption Located in Kyoto, Japan. source Apple

Apple Omotesando

caption Located in Tokyo, Japan. source Apple

Apple Shibuya

caption Located in Tokyo, Japan. source Apple

Apple Cotai Central

caption Located in Cotai, Macau. source Apple

Apple Amsterdam

caption Located in Amsterdam, Netherlands. source Apple

Apple Den Haag

caption Located in The Hague, Netherlands. source Apple

Apple Orchard Road

caption Located in Orchard Road shopping district, Singapore. source Apple

Apple Garosugil

caption Located in Seoul, South Korea. source Apple

Apple Puerta del Sol

caption Located in Madrid, Spain. source Apple

Apple Iconsiam

caption Located in Bangkok, Thailand. source Apple

Apple Zorlu Center

caption Located in Istanbul, Turkey. source Apple

Apple Dubai Mall

caption Located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. source Apple

Apple Birmingham

caption Located in Birmingham, United Kingdom. source Apple

Apple Princes Street

caption Located in Edinburgh, Scotland. source Apple

Apple Regent Street