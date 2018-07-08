The most beautiful building in every US state, according to people who live there

caption The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Missouri. source Wikipedia Commons

Architecture is a powerful form of art.

When a city builds a library, train station, school, or museum that adds to the streetscape, it can transform a neighborhood and increase emotional well-being of residents.

We asked readers to name the one architectural masterpiece they adore in their state. Responses ranged from a cliffside church to a famous lighthouse.

Here are the most beautiful buildings in every US state, plus Washington, DC:

Alabama — The Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center in Mobile

Honorable mentions: Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum House in Florence; the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery

Alaska — The Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in Fairbanks

source NBBJ

Honorable mentions: Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Walter Soboleff Center in Juneau; Ketchikan Public Library

Arizona — The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona

“Sedona is just completely filled with beauty,” a reader said. “And while I feel there are way too many churches in the US, I do love the Chapel of the Holy Cross.”

Honorable mention: San Xavier Mission in Tucson

Arkansas — Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista

“My cousin got married here in 1995, and it took my breath away,” a reader said.

California — The Salk Institute in San Diego

caption A panorama of the Salk Institute in San Diego, California. source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: The Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael; the Bradbury Building, the Los Angeles City Hall, the LA Theater, the Eastern Columbia Building, the Stahl House, the Bonaventure Hotel, and the Hollyhock House in LA; the Gamble House in Pasadena; the Hearst Castle in San Simeon; the Painted Ladies houses and City Hall in San Francisco; and the Pantheon and Bob Hope Estate in Palm Springs.

Colorado — The Air Force Academy chapel in Colorado Springs

source US Air Force Academy

Honorable mentions: The Daniels & Fisher Tower, the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, the Oxford Hotel, East High School, and Union Station in Denver.

Connecticut —The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Yale University

A reader said the building has “amazing translucent walls.”

Honorable mentions: The County Courthouse and Union Station in New Haven; Grace Farms and the Philip Johnson Glass House in New Canaan; Goodspeed Opera House in Haddam; and the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford.

Delaware — The Grand Opera House in Wilmington

source Wikipedia Commons

District of Columbia — The National Museum of the American Indian

source Katherine Fogden/NMAI

Honorable mentions: The Riggs Bank Building; the Thomas Jefferson Building; the Library of Congress; the American Art Museum; and the National Portrait Gallery

Florida — The Bacardi Complex in Miami

“The office building by Enrique Gutiérrez and the Jewel Box annex by Cabrera-Justiz are the most amazing ensemble,” a reader noted.

Honorable mentions: The Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg; Armature Works Tampa; the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando; the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales

Georgia — The Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta

source Westin Peachtree Plaza

Hawaii — Iolani Palace in Honolulu

Idaho — The Idaho State Capitol in Boise

source Wikipedia Commons

Illinois — The Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette

source WIkipedia Commons

“Even seeing it from the highway is astounding,” a reader said.

Another said, “The combination of the design of the inside and the quiet, contemplative feel there makes it so good for clearing your mind.”

Honorable mentions: The UIUC Psychology Building in Champaign; the Tribune Tower, the Joseph Regenstein Library, Aqua Tower, and the Rookery Building in Chicago.

Indiana — The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair Century of Progress Homes in Michigan City

source Indiana Landmarks Center

Honorable mention: The Peters-Margedant House in Evansville.

Iowa — The Iowa Capitol Building in Des Moines

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: The World Food Prize Building in Des Moines; the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.

Kansas — The Kansas State Capitol in Topeka

source Wikipedia Commons

Kentucky — The Historic Courthouse in Lexington

source Wikipedia Commons

Louisiana — Commander’s Palace in New Orleans

source GoNOLA

Honorable mention: St Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

Maine — Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth

source Wikipedia Commons

Maryland — The George Peabody Library in Baltimore

Honorable mentions: Johns Hopkins University’s Gilman Hall and the American Brewery in Baltimore.

Massachusetts — Boston Public Library

Honorable mention: The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Michigan — The Guardian Building in Detroit

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Fisher Building in Detroit; Detroit Public Library.

Minnesota — The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis

source Paul VanDerWerf/Flickr

Honorable mentions: Landmark Center in St. Paul; Wesley United Methodist Church in Minneapolis.

Mississippi — Longwood in Natchez

Missouri — The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: The Wainwright building in St. Louis; Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

Montana — The Montana Club in Helena

source Wikipedia Commons

Nebraska — The Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln

source Wikipedia Commons

Nevada — Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas

source Wikipedia Commons

New Hampshire — Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods

source Wikipedia Commons

“It’s a fine example of the classic American mountain resort, and is one of the last remaining grand hotels in the White Mountains,” a reader said.

New Jersey — The Krueger-Scott Mansion in Newark

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mention: Hill Center at Rutgers University in Piscataway.

New Mexico — KiMo Theater in Albuquerque

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Santa Fe Opera Theatre; Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque; and Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts in Alto.

New York — The Ford Foundation Building in New York City

source Wikipedia Commons

“A metal and concrete structure with lush vegetation, the Ford Foundation Building exists within the context of New York City home: It’s gritty, yet full of vibrancy and life,” a reader said.

Honorable mentions: Grand Central Terminal, the Flatiron Building, the Chrysler Building, One World Trade Center, the Oculus, and the Brooklyn Museum in NYC; the SUNY Administration Building and the New York State Capitol in Albany; and the Niagara Mohawk Building in Syracuse .

North Carolina — The JS Dorton Arena

source WIkipedia Commons

“It’s super gritty now and used for roller derby and smaller concerts, which just makes it cooler,” one reader said. “Two sunken parabolic arches hold the roof so that it never touches the ground and floats above the interior. All the walls are glass. A big teenage hobby [of mine] was walking up the arches to the top of the arena.”

Honorable mentions: The Biltmore Estate in Asheville; the Museum of Natural History in Raleigh; and the Elion-Hitchings Building in Research Triangle Park.

North Dakota — The North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck

source Wikimedia Commons

Ohio — The Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Union Terminal in Cincinnati; Heinen’s of Downtown Cleveland; the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Tinkham Veale University Center in Cleveland.

Oklahoma — Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City

source Myriad Botanical Gardens

Honorable mentions: The Gold Dome in Oklahoma City; the Price Tower in Bartlesville.

Oregon — Portland Union Station

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Vista House in Corbett; Pittock Mansion in Portland; and the Timberline Lodge in Government Camp.

Pennsylvania — Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Fallingwater in Mill Run; the Philadelphia Museum of Art in and City Hall in Philadelphia.

Rhode Island — Touro Synagogue in Newport

source National Park Foundation

“Its design is simplistic but beautiful,” one reader said.

Honorable mention: The Cranston St Armory in Providence.

South Carolina — The Cistern at the College of Charleston

source Kristen White/College of Charleston

Honorable mention: The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

South Dakota — St. Anthony of Padua in Hoven

source St. Anthony of Padua/Facebook

Honorable mention: Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.

Tennessee —Customs House in Nashville

source Wikipedia Commons

Honorable mentions: Hume Fogg High School and the AT&T Building in Nashville.

Texas — The Bank of America Center in Houston

source Bank of America Center Houston

Honorable mentions: Lovett Hall at Rice University and Pennzoil Place in Houston; the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth.

Utah — The Old Main Building at Utah State University in Logan

source Wikipedia Commons

Vermont — Williams Hall at the University of Vermont in Burlington

source Wikipedia Commons

“It joins elegant Romanesque features with gorgeous brickwork,” a reader said. “It’s a real gem.”

Honorable mention: The Old Round Church in Richmond.

Virginia —The Main Street Station and Trainshed in Richmond

source Wikipedia Commons

It is a “truly amazing building with a proud history and awe-inspiring ceiling,” one reader said. “Plus, it was designed for the public, which is cool.”

Honorable mentions: Richmond CenterStage in Richmond; Monticello in Charlottesville.

Washington — The Seattle Science Center

source Wikipedia Commons

“It was built for the 1962 World’s Fair and is iconically beautiful,” a reader said.

Honorable mentions: The Suzzallo library and the Bullitt Center in Seattle; St Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma; and the Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale.

West Virginia — Palace of Gold in Moundsville

source New Vrindaban

Wisconsin — The Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Milwaukee

source Wright in Wisconsin

Honorable mentions: The Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison; Shadowcliff in Ellison Bay.

Wyoming — Old Faithful Inn at Yellowstone National Park