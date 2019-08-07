The 20 most beautiful college campuses in America

caption Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was a college that made the Princeton Review’s beautiful campuses list. source ros516/Shutterstock

Based on surveys of 140,000 students, the Princeton Review determined the most beautiful college campuses in the United States.

Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, landed the No. 1 spot.

Of the 20 schools on the list, only two are public universities, including the College of William & Mary and Christopher Newport University.

Three schools on the beautiful campuses list are part of the Seven Sisters Colleges, a group of prestigious women’s-only colleges.

Each college campus is home to special traditions and a unique culture, so it’s no wonder that for prospective college students, the look and feel of a campus often plays a big factor in the decision-making process.

The Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” includes a list of 20 of the most beautiful college campuses. Based on results from surveys of 140,000 students, Elon University in Elon, North Carolina, took the No. 1 spot.

Other universities featured on the Princeton Review’s list are Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia, which has dedicated trails for horseback riding, and Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where students are a 10-minute walk to the beach.

20. University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington

caption University of Puget Sound. source Google Maps

The University of Puget Sound is a private college in Tacoma, Washington. Located near popular outdoor spots like Olympic Peninsula and the Puget Sound waterfront, students at the University of Puget Sound say the school has a “beautiful campus” and “excellent academics,” according to the Princeton Review.

19. Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana

caption Hanover College. source Google Maps

Hanover College is a private liberal arts college in Hanover, Indiana. The campus is home to sprawling, grassy fields and picturesque wooded areas. The Quad is a popular student area for sports and relaxing during the weekends and between classes. Students said students hike and play sports on and around campus when the weather is warm, according to the Princeton Review.

18. High Point University in High Point, North Carolina

caption High Point University. source Getty Images

High Point University is a private university in High Point, North Carolina, near Greensboro and Winston-Salem. It also made other Princeton Review lists and landed the No. 5 spot on the “Best College Dorms” ranking. Students mentioned that people often have picnics and relax in hammocks on campus – or spend time at the university’s movie theater, according to the Princeton Review.

17. Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia

caption Christopher Newport University. source Google Maps

Christopher Newport University is a public university in Newport News, Virginia. Students who participated in the Princeton Review’s survey said what makes the campus unique is its proximity to nearby beaches, Colonial Williamsburg, and amusement park Busch Gardens. Students also said the campus has a “Disney World feel,” according to the Princeton Review.

16. College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia

caption College of William & Mary. source BB DESIGN STOCK/Shutterstock

As the nation’s second-oldest institution of higher education, the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, has a rich history, and its traditional architecture and campus reflects its legacy. The College of William & Mary was listed in several other Princeton Review lists for 2020, and it ranked No. 2 on the “Lots of Race/Class Interaction” list.

15. Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts

caption Mount Holyoke College. source Feng Cheng/Shutterstock

The Princeton Review calls Mount Holyoke College a small, women’s-only research college. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, it’s the first member of the Seven Sisters Colleges. Mount Holyoke’s 800-acre campus features a student-run organic garden, a botanical garden, nature trails, and lakes, which reflect the school’s commitment to sustainability.

14. Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts

caption Wellesley College. source EvgeniiAnd/Shutterstock

Another member of the Seven Sisters Colleges, Wellesley College is a private, women’s-only college in Massachusetts. Students said, “even when classes are stressful, there is a beautiful campus that sparks happiness at random moments,” according to the Princeton Review.

13. Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California

caption Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. source Google Maps

Students at Loyola Marymount University, a private university in LA, can enjoy on-campus sand volleyball courts and areas for relaxing in hammocks. The university is also close to the beach, and with its location in Southern California, students often spend their days outside on and around campus, according to the Princeton Review.

12. Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

caption Lehigh University. source ros516/Shutterstock

Students in the Princeton Review’s survey said Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has “a great compact campus that you can walk.” The private university campus is known for its ornate buildings surrounded by trees, making for beautiful views in every season.

11. Rice University in Houston, Texas

caption Rice University. source cheng/Shutterstock

Located in Houston, Texas, Rice University is a private research university. Its 300-acre campus is known for its stunning academic and administrative buildings, many of which have ornate archways. Students said the school’s unique campus and proximity to Houston’s museum district make it a special place to be, according to the Princeton Review.

10. Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

caption Bucknell University. source Google Maps

Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, is known for its brick-clad, tree-filled campus. The private university’s Christy Mathewson Gates commemorating the baseball legend are part of an important tradition for students, who walk through the gates on their first day of school and on commencement. Students can relax between classes in the Grove, which Bucknell calls “a breezy forest connecting upper and lower campus.”

9. Washington University in St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri

caption Washington University in St. Louis. source Evan Meyer/Shutterstock

Washington University in St. Louis is a private research university that received high marks from the Princeton Review’s most recent rankings, including mentions in “Top 25 Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Programs” and “Best-Run Colleges.” Students said the campus has “beautiful architecture, both historic and modern, and excellent maintenance of plant life.”

8. The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee

caption The All Saints Chapel at the University of the South. source Michael Stephens/Shutterstock

The University of the South, often called “Sewanee” for its location in Sewanee, Tennessee, is a private university known for its forested campus and beautiful stone buildings, including the All Saints Chapel. Students from the Princeton Review’s survey said that making the most of the university’s outdoor-friendly campus is necessary because the closest metropolitan area, Nashville, is about an hour away.

7. Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida

caption Florida Southern College. source Jillian Cain Photography/Shutterstock

Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, is the state’s oldest private college. The campus is notable for being home to the world’s largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Students in the Princeton Review’s survey said the school’s student-centered campus and location in up-and-coming Lakeland, close to Orlando and Tampa, make for a memorable experience.

6. Berry College in Mount Berry, Georgia

caption Berry College. source Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

Berry College in Mouth Berry, Georgia, is home to a campus with the nature-enthusiast in mind. The campus has 15 miles of horseback riding trails and a plethora of hiking and running paths, according to the Princeton Review. Students said the surrounding town is small but peaceful, and the campus offers several opportunities for people who enjoy being outside.

5. University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia

The University of Richmond, a private university in Richmond, Virginia, has a traditional campus filled with Collegiate Gothic buildings and lots of greenery. Students said the campus is located close to downtown Richmond, which makes it easy to access boutiques, bars, festivals, and restaurants, according to the Princeton Review.

4. Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee

caption Vanderbilt University. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, is another private university in the South that has received high marks from the Princeton Review. In fact, Vanderbilt ranks No. 1 on two other Princeton Review lists for 2020, including “Best Quality of Life” and “Their Students Love These Colleges.” Students said the campus is a cross between a “classic college campus” and a “big-city school,” according to the Princeton Review.

3. University of San Diego in San Diego, California

caption University of San Diego. source Kit Leong/Shutterstock

The University of San Diego, a private university, has a pristine campus known for its palm tree-lined streets and ornate architecture. Students said the university is minutes away from the beach and city, and they love lying in the sun on campus, according to the Princeton Review.

2. Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

caption Bryn Mawr College. source Karl Zhong/Shutterstock

Bryan Mawr College is another private institution in the Seven Sisters Colleges. Located outside of Philadelphia, Bryn Mawr has a historic campus known for its stone buildings, cherry blossoms, and Collegiate Gothic architecture.

1. Elon University in Elon, North Carolina

caption Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. source Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock

The Princeton Review named Elon University the No. 1 most beautiful campus in America. The private university in Elon, North Carolina, has a campus that’s a designated botanical garden. Students said the campus, filled with red-brick buildings and greenery at every corner, is “visually stunning,” according to the Princeton Review.