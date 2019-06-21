caption St. Ives in Cornwall is one of the most beautiful parts of the UK. source Getty/Education Images

Travel website CheapHotels4UK ranked the most picturesque towns in the United Kingdom based on how many times photos tagging certain areas were posted.

The most-Instagrammed town on the list is Halifax, Yorkshire, known for its stunning natural views and special architecture.

Other photo-worthy towns include Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire; Bellingham, Northumberland; and Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The United Kingdom is a travel destination known for popular spots such as London and Glasglow. And though these places have their own charm, a lot of areas in the UK are worth visiting, especially if you’re looking to enjoy picturesque views and snap a few photos.

By gathering data about which towns have been Instagrammed the most, the travel website CheapHotels4UK created a ranking of some of the most photo-ready towns in the UK.

Here are 30 of the UK’s most picturesque towns you’ll want to visit.

30. Dover, Kent

caption The White Cliffs are stunning. source Jennyt/Shutterstock

Dover is a coastal town located in England and it is famous for its White Cliffs. It’s also home to one of the largest castles in England (Dover Castle), beautiful parks, and gardens.

29. Eastbourne, East Sussex

caption It’s a town along the coast. source iStock

A resort town on England’s southeast coast, Eastbourne offers magnificent views of the English Channel. You’ll likely want to snap a photo of Beachy Head, the famous chalk sea cliff that can be spotted in movies like the James-Bond classic “The Living Daylights.”

28. Southport, Merseyside

caption Southport Pier is impressive. source iStock

Southport is yet another seaside town in England located on the Irish-Sea coast, offering miles and miles of natural beauty on the water. There are beaches that feature plenty of fun activities, world-famous golf courses, and beautiful piers.

27. Ipswich, Suffolk

caption Ipswich is along the River Orwell. source iStock

Another waterfront town, Ipswich is located on the River Orwell. It’s one of England’s oldest towns and it’s filled with historic charm and beautiful beaches.

26. Newmarket, Suffolk

caption This town is known for horse racing. source Wikimedia Commons/EduMark [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Newmarket in England is said to be the home of thoroughbred horse racing. It’s also home to many beautiful plants as well as impressive nature preserves.

25. Huddersfield, Yorkshire

caption There are a lot of views to enjoy. source Alastair Wallace / Shutterstock

Located in West Yorkshire, England, Huddersfield is one of the largest towns in the United Kingdom. The town is full of Victorian architecture as well as the famous hilltop tower, Castle Hill, which offers panoramic views you won’t want to miss.

24. Pembroke, Pembrokeshire

caption Pembroke Castle is quite a sight. source iStock

This historic town in the countryside of Wales features the Pembroke Castle, which is former King of England Henry Tudor’s birthplace.

23. Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

caption From the buildings to the gardens, there is plenty to photograph. source iStock

Milton Keynes sits about 50 miles outside of London and it’s quite different from many of the towns on this list since it’s filled with modern buildings and architecture. It’s also filled with many parks – there are reportedly more than 20 million trees throughout the town.

22. Windermere, Cumbria

caption Lake Windermere is huge. source iStock

This English town is located right near Lake Windermere, the largest natural lake in the Lake District of England. In addition to scenic lake views, there are gardens, a wildlife oasis, and parks in this town.

21. Bedford, Bedfordshire

caption The area has some stunning parks. source iStock

The River Great Ouse flows past this country town in England. In the area, there are lots of museums to visit, but you’ll probably be snapping photos at the town’s Bedford Park, which has tennis courts, a pond, a basketball court, and plenty of greenery.

20. Northampton, Northamptonshire

caption Northampton has beautiful architecture. source iStock

Northampton is home to many estates and manors that anyone interested in architecture will likely appreciate. The English town also features the beautiful Northampton Guildhall building, as well as The Holy Sepulchre, which is one of few Norman round churches in England.

19. Falmouth, Cornwall

caption Falmouth Bay is quite blue. source iStock

Falmouth sits on the coast of southwest England, with a beautiful Fal-River harbor you’ll want to explore. The area also offers some truly picturesque boat tours and beaches.

18. Margate, Kent

caption Margate Beach is gorgeous. source iStock

Margate is located on England’s coast and it boasts Dreamland, a theme park that holds one of the world’s oldest operating roller coasters, Shell Grotto, an underground tunnel network, and beautiful sandy spots like Margate Beach.

17. St. Ives, Cornwall

caption There’s plenty of blue. source Boris Stroujko / Shutterstock

Seafront St. Ives is also known for its beautiful English beaches. The town also has impressive wildlife, including seals and sunfish.

16. Torquay, Devon

caption There’s no shortage of things to do and see. source iStock

Another great spot for beach photos, Torquay is a seaside resort town on the English Channel. There, take in the cliffs made of red breccia and sandstone, the unique Kents-Cavern cave system, and Babbacombe Beach.

15. Warwick, Warwickshire

caption Warwick Castle is impressive. source iStock

Warwick, an English town, is known for its stunning castles, historic charm, and annual festivals. You can also tour gardens or take in the grandeur of (or stay at) Warwick Castle, a Medieval castle in the area.

14. Hastings, East Sussex

caption There are a lot of parks in the area. source iStock

Another town located on England’s coast, Hastings has tons of impressive sights. While there, take in impressive castles, piers, parks (like Alexandra Park), and functioning railways that go up and down cliffs.

13. Bellingham, Northumberland

caption River North Tyne flows under Bellingham Bridge. source iStock

Bellingham is a small town on the banks of the River North Tyne. It has views of the English countryside, fishing opportunities, golf courses, and hiking trails. There’s even a waterfall in the area.

12. Newhaven, East Sussex

caption There’s plenty of greenery. source iStock

Newhaven is a port town on the water with beaches, marinas, and plenty of greenery.

11. Brentwood, Essex

caption Weald Country Park has lots of deer. source Flickr/Bex Foreman/C.C. by 2.0

Brentwood is a town that’s not too far from London, so if you want to go on a day trip from there, this could be a great option. The area has various parks and gardens in the area, including Weald Country Park, known for its bustling deer population. It also has the architecturally impressive Brentwood Cathedral.

10. Woodbridge, Suffolk

caption There’s much to see here. source iStock

This historic town is on the banks of the River Deben and it has lots of parks, beaches, and nature preserves. If you’re interested in history, you can check out the National Trust Sutton Hoo, home to a group of Anglo-Saxon burial mounds and many impressive artifacts.

9. Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

caption Cheltenham is gorgeous. source iStock

A popular town in England, Cheltenham his home to Pittville Park, which features bodies of water and greenery. You can also enjoy the landscape of the public park, Montpellier Gardens.

8. Whitby, Yorkshire

caption Whitby overlooks the North Sea. source Gail Johnson/Shutterstock

It’s no wonder this seaside town is thought of as being so picturesque – Whitby overlooks the North Sea in England. This area is also home to the ruins of the former monastery Whitby Abby, which is known for being Irish author Bram Stoker’s inspiration for “Dracula.”

7. Stafford, Staffordshire

caption You can ride around the area. source Huw Fairclough/Getty

This English country town is quite small but it holds plenty of historic charm. Visitors can snap photos of the ruined Stafford Castle, explore the historical town Eccleshall, and more.

6. Deri, Caerphilly

caption Cwmcarn Forest is not too far from Deri. source iStock

Deri is a village in Wales with lots of small-town charm. While in the Caerphilly area, you’ll want to visit the nearby Caerphilly Castle and Cwmcarn Forest.

5. Rochester, Kent

caption The town has been mentioned in some famous works. source iStock

Rochester has been mentioned in many works by famed author Charles Dickens. Throughout the year, the town hosts many festivals including a few dedicated to Dickens.

You can also explore some of the area’s stunning landmarks including the Rochester Castle, Rochester Cathedral, and Upnor Castle.

4. Blackpool, Lancashire

caption The Blackpool Tower is famous. source iStock

Blackpool is a seaside town is on the Irish-Sea coast of England. While there, you may want to check out the Blackpool Tower, a beloved landmark that offers impressive views from high above the town.

3. Scarborough, Yorkshire

caption Scarborough, Yorkshire, is impressive. source iStock

This resort town is on the North-Sea coast of England. For a dose of history, you can check out the Scarborough Castle or you can just go down to the seafront to hang at the beach or go to an arcade.

2. Bournemouth, Dorset

caption The area has miles of beaches. source Tanasut Chindasuthi/Shutterstock

Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, has both several miles of beaches and lots of Victorian architecture – so it’s really no surprise that it’s number two on this list.

While in the area, you can explore the Lower Gardens, which features greenery and an aviary, or take in the views at Hengistbury Head Beach, a sand-and-pebble beach in the area.

1. Halifax, Yorkshire

caption Piece Hall is famous. source iStock

According to CheapHotels4UK, the number-one Instagrammed town is Halifax. This is where you can find the famous Piece Hall, an 18th-century cloth hall known for its Georgian architecture.